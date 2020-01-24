General Dynamics launches Bluefin-9 underwater drone test video with Royal Navy – Defense Blog

The US defense and aerospace company General Dynamics Corp has published a video of Bluefin-9 underwater drone trials with the Royal Navy.

The video posted on YouTube by General Dynamics seemed to show that the Royal Navy Autonomous Maritime Systems (MAS) Test Development Unit demonstrates the General Dynamics Bluefin-9 autonomous unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV).

The MAS test team is responsible for training and testing in all future autonomous systems for the Royal Navy. During the trails, the two portable Bluefin-9 performed well in adverse weather conditions and the data was accurate and clean.

The Bluefin-9 features highly integrated commercial sensors that offer the best images in its class and collect bathymetric and environmental data, including data on water currents, temperature, salinity and turbidity. Designed for detailed hydrographic surveys, the Bluefin-9 is equipped with Sonardyne Solstice Multi-Aperture Sonar (MAS) that provides high resolution images even in coastal waters.

The Bluefin-9 is also equipped with Northk Doppler (DVL) speed registers that collect information on water currents up to 30 meters.