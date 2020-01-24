Gabrielle Union shoots Terry Crews after he refutes her claims of racism against & # 39; AGT & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML8dd148521fa0ce3e256b43b10b92371111% %MINIFYHTML8dd148521fa0ce3e256b43b10b92371112%

NBC

The actress of & # 39; Being Mary Jane & # 39; promises to share her version of the story soon as the host of & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; You have already spoken before the investigation is completed.

Up News Info

Gabrielle Union reacted later Terry Crews He threw it under the bus in his recent television interview. He refuted the claims of racism made by the "Being Mary Jane"actress after her departure from"America has talent"He also wondered why he had not published an official statement.

In response, Union turned to Twitter to explain to its followers that an investigation into the problems was underway and waited for it to be completed before speaking. However, she promised to reveal her version of the story soon as the host of the NBC talent show had already shared his.

The former "AGT" judge hinted that she is going to take a page out of Crews' book and go to television for an interview too. "Maaaaaan … We all agreed to let the investigation be completed before speaking, but if we do this … ohhhhh baby, come on!" She tweeted.

He also wrote: "The truth is to say, want a change and have MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to tell EVERYONE that I did not lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically will throw them under the bus, quickly forgetting who climbed 4 THEIR TRUTH ".

He added: "Can anyone ask you what happens with all that diversity that people are talking about BEHIND THE SCENES? Like, legitimate … where the hell is all that diversity in production even if it's homie? In the ranks of making decisions that control the fate of diversity in front of the camera?

The teams previously addressed the controversial exit of the Union on "3rd hour of Today"." First, I can't speak for sexism because I am not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of any comments about racism, "he said." That was never my experience at & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39 ;, in In fact, it was the most diverse place I've been to in my 20 years of entertainment. The 10 best acts were Asian, women, older, younger, black, white, it was all in the range. "

He continued: "When you look at what the accusation is about, it was given by an unidentified source. Mine is funny because I think you should listen to women, you should always believe women, so I asked my wife what should I do. She said: "First of all, if it comes from an unidentified source, because Gabrielle Union has not made any statement to date on any of these accusations publicly … if she has not made a statement, why ? "

While Terry Crews along with Julianne Hough Y Heidi klum spoke in favor of the Simon Cowellproduced by former judges Howard Stern Y Sharon osbourne supported Gabrielle Union.

Stern said it is "obvious" that Cowell "states that men stay, no matter how ugly they are, no matter how old they are, no matter how fat they are, have no talent" while constantly replacing "hot girls with hotter girls and younger girls. "

Osbourne agreed that the "AGT" was a children's club. "Children take care of each other and women are not paid as much as men," he said, adding that Howie Mandel She was hired and offered a private plane while she flew commercials to live auditions.