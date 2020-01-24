Gabrielle Union calls Terry Crews to defend AGT

Terry Crews It has some explanations to make.

As one of the numerous celebrities in America has talent, Terry Crews is one of the few people who really knew what was happening behind the scenes of the show. so when Gabrielle Union alleged that "offensive,quot; events occurred on the set, it was assumed that Terry witnessed some of these alleged events.

But now it seems that Crews claims he never experienced or witnessed any cases of racism during his time on the show, despite several sources saying otherwise. On Thursday Interview today, he admits that "he cannot speak for sexism,quot; because he is not a woman, but he makes clear his position on the issue of racism in the workplace. "That was never my experience in America has talent. In fact, it was the most diverse place I've been in my 20 years of entertainment, "he explains." The 10 best acts were Asian, women, older, younger, black, white, everything was in the range. "