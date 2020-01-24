Gabrielle Union calls Terry Crews to defend AGT

Gary Gershoff / Getty Images, Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic
Terry Crews It has some explanations to make.
As one of the numerous celebrities in America has talent, Terry Crews is one of the few people who really knew what was happening behind the scenes of the show. so when Gabrielle Union alleged that "offensive,quot; events occurred on the set, it was assumed that Terry witnessed some of these alleged events.
But now it seems that Crews claims he never experienced or witnessed any cases of racism during his time on the show, despite several sources saying otherwise. On Thursday Interview today, he admits that "he cannot speak for sexism,quot; because he is not a woman, but he makes clear his position on the issue of racism in the workplace. "That was never my experience in America has talent. In fact, it was the most diverse place I've been in my 20 years of entertainment, "he explains." The 10 best acts were Asian, women, older, younger, black, white, everything was in the range. "
Apparently it implies that he was worried about believing in the claims because he understood that it came from an "unidentified source."
"When you look at what the accusations were referring to, it was given by an unidentified source. Mine is, you know, it's fun, because I think you should listen to women, you should always believe women, so I asked my wife what should I do. First of all, it was as if it came from an unidentified source, because Gabrielle Union has not made any statement to date on any of these accusations publicly, "he says, apparently unaware of the fact that Gabrielle Y Her husband has addressed the controversy and subsequent investigation in their respective social media accounts.
Terry reveals that he hasn't talked to Gabrielle since he heard about the accusations, because he hasn't "heard anything."
Of course, the news of this interview returned to Union and she is not sitting idly by. Instead, the actress addresses Terry's statements, without mentioning it explicitly. In a tweet apparently addressed to Crews, she says: "The truth is, wanting to change and have MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to tell EVERYONE that I didn't lie or exaggerate, really expose those who will enthusiastically throw them under the bus, quickly forgetting who intensified 4 HIS truth. "
As some will remember, Terry Crews accused the WME agent Adam Venit of sexually assaulting him at a party in February 2016. Unfortunately, the lawyer for the city of Los Angeles and Los Angeles County D.A. both rejected the criminal complaint of the actor because he did not reach the level of serious crime.
It seems that Union feels betrayed by his former co-star. "Why would someone get up happily on television and lie that NO ONE disputed … But we already know that," shares Union.
She adds in another cheep, "Can anyone ask what happens to all that diversity that people are talking BEHIND THE SCENES. Like, legitimate … where the hell is all that diversity in production, even homie? In the decision making that do they control the fate of diversity in front of the camera? This is likely in response to Terry's claim that AGT It is diverse because the contestants were from diverse backgrounds.
And the union admits she and the other people involved in the investigation "agreed to let the investigation be completed before speaking," but Terry's words make her say: "Vamosoooooooooo!"
In his last tweet, at least for now, the The best of LA Star notes that there is a "noticeable lack of diversity,quot; in all areas in AGT. "Let's also talk about where is the diversity in the makeup and hairstyle department for the contestants that does NOT reflect all that diversity that arrives on stage. Let's Google the executives who run the program and request a follow-up of that lack of atrocious diversity . Let's discuss the facts, "he demands.
While Gabrielle is the only star that publicly confirms accusations of racism and sexism on the set:Heidi klum He said he "just had an amazing experience,quot; and Julianne HoughHe just said he had a "wonderful,quot; time: NBC recognizes that improvements can be made to create a better workplace. "We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take any questions about workplace culture very seriously," NBC said in a joint statement with the production companies of America & # 39; s Got Talent, Fremantle and Syco, founded by the judge and executive producer. Simon Cowell. "We are working with Mrs. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, after which we will take the next steps that are appropriate."
In addition, according to the president of NBC Entertainment, Paul Telegdy, the investigation into Gabrielle's dismissal is ongoing. He told reporters on the Winter TCA tour: "The long-term healing of a brand comes with the ebbs and flows of who is coming, who is going. And we proudly agree to do better shows. What we also proudly embrace at NBC Entertainment is the notion that we could always be a better workplace … We are in the middle of an investigation, and that is really serious, I cannot deny it, I have never had one before. That is being handled by lawyers. "
