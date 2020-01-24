Future spotted rolling ring amid Lori Harvey's engagement rumors

%MINIFYHTMLc9354fe6ccd2f5a9d66b6d671da83aa911% %MINIFYHTMLc9354fe6ccd2f5a9d66b6d671da83aa912%

It arrives only hours after Steve Harvey's stepdaughter updated her Instagram Stories feed with a video of her and her friend Taina Williams showing their rings.

Future has added fuel to the rumors that he and Lori Harvey they are committing only hours later Steve HarveyThe stepdaughter lit the rumors, a video of the Atlanta-born rapper playing a ring while partying with her friends appeared.

In the video, Future could be seen playing songs inside a nightclub with a drink in hand. He wore several jewels, but one that stood out more than the rest was a ring that seemed to be similar to what Lori wore in his recent Instagram Stories update. The couple could simply be getting a matching ring, but that didn't stop people from speculating that they could be really engaged.

Some social media users even suspected that their relationship is becoming so serious that marriage is not out of the question. "I'm sure they will get married," said a convinced user. "Maybe this time it has changed," said another, as someone else suspected that their baby mothers "were about to start sending shade."

Some others, meanwhile, pointed out what their supposed baby mom, Eliza Reign, said earlier, with a letter: "Eliza said she told him she was getting married. So …" Another echoed, "Eliza said it. I saw that band on his finger when he was in Jamaica and he was wearing it since he left Jamaica. Hello, that's what it is. Not baby, but a ring. "

Prior to this, Eliza told Instagram Stories that Future once told her she would get married. Responding to the trolls who accused her of being jealous of the trip to Jamaica, she wrote: "I am not mistaking that. They told me that he is going to get married. I just want him to do the right thing for his children ALL OF THEM." verify someone who cares. "

Meanwhile, neither Future nor Lori have responded to the rumors.