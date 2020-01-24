From the United States to Afghanistan: rediscovering the mother who left me | USA UU. And canada

%MINIFYHTMLbbe72cef8da50381677d019a41ecefae11% %MINIFYHTMLbbe72cef8da50381677d019a41ecefae12%

For the first time, I posted some pictures of my mother in my house. I can't take the credit for the idea; Oliver, my six-year-old son, asked me if we could.

At first, thinking of his narrow face and long black hair adorning the walls of my room stopped me. The woman who had spent so many years trying to purge completely.

Now he had a son, and he fervently wanted to know his roots, particularly his grandmother Sharon. He forced me to rediscover the woman who had committed the greatest of female crimes: abandoning her son.

%MINIFYHTMLbbe72cef8da50381677d019a41ecefae13% %MINIFYHTMLbbe72cef8da50381677d019a41ecefae14%

Oliver and I huddled in our little blow and headed to one of those large craft stores. In a mess scattered on a shelf, we find frames of various shapes and sizes and in a variety of plastic, metal and wood. Red. Blue. Black. A striking chartreuse framework, which was, of course, the one Oliver wanted.

A sign below shouted at us: "Buy one get one with a 30% discount!" The deal was perfect. I scanned the mess that overwhelmed my minimalist sensibilities and decided on two of the simplest rectangles in the lot.

I didn't want to spend a lot of money on this project since I wasn't sure how it would feel to see Sharon's face every day. My house is a refuge for an accelerated mind. It's full of love, warmth and fun, but it didn't include my past. He had worked very hard to overcome that. And when I say "overcome,quot; what I mean is that I struggle with that almost every day.

Sharon, who made his career as a war correspondent and head of the office in Pakistan (Photo courtesy of Tracee Herbaugh)

Photos, newspaper clippings and obituaries.

Still, these were beautiful black and white photos that would give an artistic quality to the room, I reasoned. In addition, they showed Sharon in his best light: being rude.

In one she wears a loose hijab, her long hair spills under the fabric. She is sitting next to the powerful Afghan rebel commander Ahmad Shah Massoud. He was killed two days before the September 11 attacks. An inscription on the back of the photograph dates from March 1993, one month before Sharon's death.

The other image shows Sharon sitting at a long boardroom table surrounded by people, including Peter Tomsen, the Special Envoy to Afghanistan under the president of the United States, George W. W. Bush. She is the only woman at the table, and the expression on her face, frowning and mouth in a tight line, says she is not playing. While the men look at their notebooks, Sharon is locked in a serious look with the diplomat across the room.

I found these photos years after they were taken. I was visiting my grandmother, who died since then, at her home in Colorado when she pulled out an old file that she had kept in her bedroom closet. It was a weak and cheap plastic thing, closed by a worn rubber band.

Sharon with Ahmad Shah Massoud (File: AP)

The case was full of memories that marked my mother's life as a war correspondent and head of the office in Pakistan and her tragic death. It was an archive of newspaper clippings, obituaries and memories of colleagues, mostly compiled by colleagues at Sharon's The Associated Press news agency after his death. It included the photos I was about to hang on the wall of my house.

Grandma had held the file for almost 25 years, fearing it would be thrown away or burned. She had been right about that; It was good that she had expected.

The treasure flew with Oliver and I to our house in the suburbs of Boston. We had examined the contents of the file, but it was these two photos that caught my attention. Not every day you see a photograph of the woman who was your mother sitting next to a rebel commander in Afghanistan.

She left me

Oliver saw while putting the pictures in their frames.

"Let's put them here, next to our photos," he said, pointing to a bare place next to our family photos. I thought about it for a second, then I nailed it.

I hesitated because for much of my life I had hated my mother with pleasure. The anger that came out of my mouth at every opportunity was evident. It was not normal teenage anguish. I hated her because she left me, for her career.

"Was I addicted to drugs?" people often asked after I revealed that she had abandoned me. They would ask me this or similar questions: "Was I mentally ill?" It was another favorite: soaked with empathy and confusion, a subtle attempt to find some meaning in the disorder. And because, in reality, the idea of ​​a woman leaving her baby is almost inconceivable.

Years passed and she stayed further and further. I turned five, eight, 10, 12. And I went to Dallas, New York, New Delhi, Islamabad. I turned 13. And she returned to Colorado in a coffin.

Burning ambition

Sharon spent his afternoons as a foreign correspondent mixing with heads of state, such as former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, at elegant parties or chasing freedom fighters in the dusty field of Afghanistan. Part of the foreign correspondent's lifestyle is glamorous: hobbies, parties and politicians, beautiful old buildings in exotic places, dances, makeshift flights, information that they are aware of while the rest of the world is still unaware. The feeling of intoxicating power.

Long before living that luxurious life, Sharon was a young woman in a great disaster: an unwanted pregnancy at age 24 with a man married 20 years older than her. Unsure of what to do, he simply ignored the problem. A few months later, I introduced myself.

Sharon and I were maladjusted, we never felt comfortable with our skin there; We dream of big cities like New York, London, Hong Kong and, therefore, we look for other places to find our places in the world.

I spent the first months of my life in foster care and then they sent me to live with my mother's parents in Lamar, the Dust Bowl outpost in Colorado, where Sharon had grown up. He had always been desperate to leave Lamar, and he did it the second he could. She knew there were not many opportunities in the city for people like her: those who had a burning ambition.

Lamar is an agricultural country. A rural city where nightly entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays could consist of crossing Main Street after the high school football game. Life there was compact. You attended church every Sunday (Wednesdays also for my grandparents). The adults had between nine and five jobs at one of the three banks in the city or as an inspector at the local supermarket, such as grandmother. If there was a special event (a rodeo, a traveling carnival, a parade on July 4), the whole city appeared. Sharon and I were maladjusted, we never felt comfortable with our skin there; We dream of big cities like New York, London, Hong Kong and, therefore, we look for other places to find our places in the world.

Sharon holding a space helmet (Photo courtesy of Tracee Herbaugh)

Fatherless

However, the palpable anger I experienced was not just because my mother left me. She kept the circumstances surrounding my birth, including my father's identity, a secret for everyone. No one knew who it was, not even grandma, or that is the story they told me. It took me 38 years to dig the truth, but I didn't stop until I found it.

In our small town, my childhood was characterized by being known as the child without a father, the child whose mother escaped. But having a strange family dynamic in Lamar was not uncommon. Two of my close friends lived with their grandparents. And many children in Lamar had no parents. His parents worked in Wyoming and northern Colorado on the oil rigs, and returned to their homes every few months. The grandmother said they were dead people who were leaving for women or drugs.

However, these children at least knew why their parents were gone. Meanwhile, I didn't know anything about mine. I wasn't sure if he decided to leave or if my mother kept it a secret out of spite. I didn't care so much when I was young, but as I grew up, the ghosts of my childhood haunted me.

When I was too young to understand the implications of parental abandonment, my "orphanhood,quot; and my mysterious origins were nothing more than a simple joke.

Tracee and her grandparents, Howard and Dorothy (Photo courtesy of Tracee Herbaugh)

"Tracee doesn't know who his father is! Isn't he funny?" My best friend, Heather, exclaimed to her mother one day. Heather and I dance, turn and laugh at this oddity until we collapse on the wooden floor. How could a girl not know a detail about her father?

The unusual nature of my background was far from sad for two five-year-old children who loved My Little Pony and watched Bon Jovi on MTV when adults didn't watch.

While Heather and I had fun with the frivolity of my family, whose seriousness we could not really understand, her mother was filled with anguish. "Girls, this is not something to laugh at," said Heather's mother.

Sorry

In later years, forgiving my mother seemed an insurmountable feat, compounded by the fact that she was never there to apologize. I went from being a little conscious girl to a teenager so angry that one night I drove to the cemetery with two friends and threw cheap beer all over my dead mother's grave.

I decided, myself and anyone who would listen, that I would never give in, I would never forgive my mother, because doing so meant giving her a pass for her shameful actions.



The imperceptibility of anger brought something else in its place: a deep sadness that had never let me feel before.

This belief deepened in my marrow until, one day, I realized that I didn't hate his insides. I still hated her and the childhood trauma that encompassed everything she inflicted on me, for all the scars I carried and that I still use. But curiously and without fanfare, most of the anger and hatred of red hot had disappeared. Those scars that once emitted heat had cooled. I had made my way through the fire. There was no one screaming that I had left the other side, although I was scarred, but the worst was behind me.

The imperceptibility of anger brought something else in its place: a deep sadness that had never let me feel before.

Tracee and her children (Photo courtesy of Tracee Herbaugh)

What I know is this: forgiveness did not happen overnight. However, its realization came suddenly and without warning. It was similar to having a thief stealing something unimportant and unaware for a few weeks. Nor did I seek to grant forgiveness. But giving my mother an elusive pardon was, in fact, a Herculean achievement, although I couldn't see it at that time.

After having Oliver, I began to soften myself. I began to see her with more empathetic eyes, like a human instead of a defective father who could never live up to the title of "Mother." I noticed this initial softening one day when a close friend made a critical comment with Sharon. Instead of adding to the vitriol, as I used to do, I suddenly thought: "But wait, what about this?" It took a long time to discover who it could have been and better understand their decisions.

Sharon's ghost

We posted these photos in 2018, and that was the same year I turned 39, how old Sharon was when he died. There is a strange emotional connection when you reach the age of your mother's death.

Numbers have a way of making time seem like a coincidence, a reminder that nothing is permanent.

It is chilling to know that Sharon will always have his youthful appearance. Your skin will remain shiny and tense, your hair full. On the contrary, my 91-year-old grandmother's face was full of wrinkles. His body sank in the usual places. She looked 91.

I have already reached the point where I can physically compare myself with my mother. She has stayed at the same age while I grew up. What will I think when I look at my mother at 39 when I'm 50, 60 or 91? It is a new territory from now on and, in a way, I will live the life she never had.

The day I turned 39 was the 25th anniversary of his death.

Numbers have a way of making time seem like a coincidence, a reminder that nothing is permanent.

I have long forgotten the sound of Sharon's soft voice, and I can no longer remember his image without looking at a photo. As time passes, I hope that any lingering memory of her evaporates.

His helicopter accident, among other childhood traumas, brought with him a greater awareness of my own mortality and a concern for death. It torments my thoughts every day, and especially in situations where I face what I see as a perceived threat to my life, which could be anything from traveling on a plane to driving next to another vehicle on the road. I convince myself that my time has come. That is all. I finished. This is how it ends. It doesn't seem to take much to send me on this train of thought. He could be sitting in front of a friend in a cafeteria when a dark thought appears: "Which of us will be the first to leave?" These thoughts arise at inopportune moments and without any previous warning. And they have been with me since I can remember. Sometimes I wonder if this is Sharon's ghost.



The scars of childhood

The years that passed allowed me to see at least one benefit of aging, namely the ability to separate my value from my childhood. I no longer identify with my defective parents or what they did, how they acted, or that no one protected an innocent child. Your bankruptcy decisions don't make who I am.

It's a breakthrough to have the photo of Sharon on the wall, since I found a comfortable but realistic place for her in my life. The scars of my childhood helped me to become the person I am today, and for that I am grateful. He would be a different person today, of course, if he had had a different childhood. It is useful to remember this on the days I wish I had been adopted. He would be less distressed in a general sense, but perhaps he would be too comfortable, less motivated to succeed. There is no way to know if things would have been better or not so good. Still, these thoughts permeate my thoughts about bad days and good days. As with any of the complicated issues of life, the two live side by side.

Returning to the day that Oliver and I hung these two photos: it was around April, the same month she died, only 25 years later. His image on the wall of my room turned out to be something I enjoyed. I looked at my son. Where did he get his blond hair? Ice blue eyes? Not from Sharon. This was evident.

"It feels a little good," I told myself.

Those two photos are still hanging in the same place where we originally placed them. They have become part of the background noise of our lives, not a provocation or a reminder of everything I missed as a child, as I once feared they might be.