France confirms the first European cases of coronavirus | News

France has announced two cases of a new deadly virus from China, the first in Europe.

The two confirmed cases were announced Friday by Agnes Buzyn, the French health minister, who said both people had traveled to China.

The minister said she expects more cases.

"We have two cases," he said. "We will probably have other cases."

One reason why France is the first European country to have confirmed cases is because it has developed a test that allows doctors to quickly diagnose infected people, Buzyn said.

One of the two, a 48-year-old man, passed through Wuhan, the epicenter in China of the virus, before traveling to France on Wednesday. she said.

That person is hospitalized in the southwestern city of Bordeaux.

The other person is in a hospital in Paris.

The minister said that person also traveled to China, but that he has little other information about the case. It was confirmed shortly before she spoke at a press conference.

Previously, the United States reported its second case, which involves a Chicago woman in her 60s who was hospitalized after returning from China.

Transportation was closed in Wuhan, a city of 11 million, and in at least 12 other cities in the central Chinese province of Hubei, which encompasses a larger population than that of New York, London, Paris and Moscow together.

According to the World Health Organization, signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases, the coronavirus can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

Reports say the incubation period of the virus remains unknown, but other sources say it could be between 10 and 14 days.