Fran Drescher reveals that she is dating herself, but she has a friend with benefits since her new indebted sitcom will be released

This week, Fran Drescher was at the NBCUniversal New York Press Junket to promote his new comedy Indebted, and the 62-year-old woman talked about her personal life. Drescher revealed that she is dating her, and that she also has a friend with benefits.

"You know I'm dating me and I'm doing pretty well. I'm not dating," he said. Page Six. “I have my gay ex-husband whom I love and he meets many needs. I have someone next door who is a friend with benefits. ”

It's happening! MSN: Fran Drescher takes a new turn to family comedy in & # 39; Indebted & # 39; (Exclusive) of NBC https://t.co/vbA88hSr2f #Indebted #cancershmancer – Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) January 17, 2020

The babysitter alum explained that he has a busy agenda, so he sees his anonymous friend about twice a month, which is "more than enough." Drescher also described the situation as "delicious and delicious," and added that he has "a great life." "

Drescher said that she and her friend feel very comfortable with each other and that they have a routine, which is always the same experience. She says they don't go out and don't go to restaurants or appointments.

"What we do, we do very well," said Drescher. "He comes, we hang out and we make the hot tub and I prepare some food and we lie in bed and maybe we watch tennis together, whatever it is or a movie." We talk, we have good conversations. "

Drescher laughed when he added that, of course, they have sex, and it is delightful. Then he noticed that it keeps it going.

Drescher has married twice, including a 21-year marriage to her The babysitter co-creator Peter Marc Jacobson. When they ended their relationship in 1999, Jacobson came out as gay and the former couple has remained extremely close.

From 2014 to 2016, Drescher was married to Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai.

Drescher will make his return to chain television next month with his new family comedy Indebted. She stars alongside Steven Weber, and the duo plays Debbie and Stew, a booming couple with financial problems who are forced to move with their adult son and his wife.

The actress explained that the pilot script described Debbie's character as a "Fran Drescher guy," but when his manager called the cast people to secure an audition for Drescher, they said, "We'll have to contact him."

In addition to his new sitcom, Drescher is also working with Jacobson on development. The babysitter in a Broadway musical. Drescher and Jacobson are co-writing the book, and Crazy ex girlfriend The star Rachel Bloom is working on music and lyrics.

Indebted opens on Thursday, February 6 on NBC.



