Fran Drescher is friendly with a benefit agreement to move forward

Opening up on the state of their relationship at the press conference of NBCUniversal New York, the former star of & # 39; The Nanny & # 39; insists that she's not dating & # 39; with anyone, but he has & # 39; someone by his side & # 39 ;.

Fran Drescher He is more than happy with the "friends with benefits" agreement that she and her friend have.

"The babysitter"Star talked about the state of their relationship at the NBCUniversal New York press conference on Thursday (January 23), insisting that" he is not dating "but that he has a willingness to make sure his needs are met.

"I have my gay ex-husband whom I love and he meets many needs," said the 62-year-old, the gossip column on page six of the New York Post reported. "I have someone on the side who is a friend with benefits."

Explaining more about the agreement he has with the mysterious man, Fran said that his hectic travel schedules mean they don't see much, but when they do, about twice a month, it's "more than enough."

"(We are) very comfortable with each other and we have our routine," he said. "It's always the same experience. We don't really go out, we don't go to restaurants, we don't go out. What we do, we do great."

"He comes, we hang out and we make the jacuzzi and I prepare some food and we lie in bed and maybe we watch tennis together, whatever it is or a movie. We talk; we have good conversations."

And answering the question on everyone's lips, Fran joked: "Of course we have sex, it's lovely and it keeps me going."

Fran was previously married to her producing partner Peter Marc Jacobson for 21 years until his divorce in 1999. He later revealed that he is gay, but the former couple has remained united.

He also married Shiva Ayyadurai for two years before his 2016 divorce.