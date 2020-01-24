Find out how Justin Bieber maintains marriage with the Hailey affair for free

%MINIFYHTML4ec221298c252fa70bf789a462167b2011% %MINIFYHTML4ec221298c252fa70bf789a462167b2012%

Before sharing the secret of his happy married life, the Canadian singer said about his model wife in his social media account: "I like to make my wife feel special and valued."

Justin Bieber he has resorted to a bestselling self-help book to guarantee his marriage to Hailey Baldwin It is a free affair.

The 25-year-old shared a photo of "Your needs, your needs: building an adventure-proof marriage" by Willard Hartley on Instagram on Thursday, January 23, and noted that it has become one of his "essential" readings.

Before the couple got married in September 2018, the creator of hits "Baby" confessed their bad behavior that was detrimental to their past relationships.

"I started using quite heavy drugs at age 19 and abused all my relationships," he wrote on the site to share photos at that time. "I became resentful, disrespectful to women and angry."

"It took years to recover from all these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships and change relationship habits."

Bieber's newly discovered investigation comes a few days after he declared his love for Hailey on social media.

"I like to make my wife feel special and valued," he said. "I've done a lot of great things, but I don't think anything is that much like that."

He also explained that she has focused on maintaining "patience, commitment, kindness and humility" after becoming a husband.