Fifteen on trial for stealing watches and jewels from the Moroccan king | Morocco news

Fifteen people were tried in Morocco for the theft of dozens of luxury watches and other jewels from one of King Mohammed VI's royal palaces.

The 15 suspects, who appeared in a court in the capital Rabat on Friday, are believed to be members of a gang that raided the Marrakech palace last month, according to the AFP news agency.

According to reports, the main suspect, a 46-year-old employee at the palace, received help from the palace's security staff and some Moroccan jewelers.

Reports say the alleged leader, who worked as a cleaning woman in the royal house, has confessed to theft.

The woman, who had allegedly stolen 36 watches, melted many of them and sold them to gold merchants.

The other 14 suspects, all men, are gold merchants or intermediaries, and have denied any involvement in the thefts.

It is known that King Mohammed VI has a large collection of expensive watches and jewels.

He likes luxury cars, paintings and watches, and was shown in an Instagram post in September 2018 with a white gold Patek Philippe diamond-encrusted watch with an estimated value of $ 1.2 million.

The 56-year-old monarch was listed by Forbes magazine in 2014 as one of the richest men in the world with an estimated wealth of more than $ 2.5 billion.