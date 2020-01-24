Fetty Wap's wife hints at reconciliation and shares photos with the rapper

%MINIFYHTML742c30189d049c7cca7c49dba0c96f0111% %MINIFYHTML742c30189d049c7cca7c49dba0c96f0112%

Some people suspect that the reason why rapper and Leandra, who got married last year, are reconciled is because the businesswoman is pregnant with her son.

Fetty WapMarriage with Leandra González is a roller coaster. Months after the entrepreneur made public her intention to divorce the rapper, it seems she changed her mind when she went to her private Instagram account to share some updates with her followers on Thursday, January 23.

Leandra first shared a photo of her and Fetty during what appeared to be a photo shoot. In the photo, the businesswoman was seen sitting on a white piano while throwing a signal from the horns in a red sleeveless dress. He combined it with a pair of black heels and combed his hair. Fetty launched the same poster when he sat on the piano bench.

In the follow-up post, Leandra admitted: "Today was very emotional." She placed a tired face, a cross of fingers and a red heart emoji.

Leandra gave no further explanation, but it was enough to convince himself that the two had invented. Others even speculated that she might be waiting for a baby with him. "Awww, I'm probably pregnant," one commented, while another joked, "Baby mama 1739." Someone expressed disappointment: "It's a bird. We thought it was different."

Fetty and Leandra have had a difficult marriage since they were married last year. Last month, he even said he would be requesting a divorce from him after Fetty images appeared enjoying a dinner date with a mysterious woman. According to reports, his departure took place at 1 a.m. and that Fetty was dating the stranger before marrying his current wife. The source also claimed that Leandra was initially her high school girl.

In response to the report after a person asked about it, Leandra said: "Say it louder so that my lawyer can listen to you."