Feel Good Friday: this week's stories that will melt your heart

TGIFGF: Thank God it feels good Friday!
We arrived at the weekend, friends, and why not go with a smile on your face, reviewing six stories that will surely make you feel good … well, almost as good as a baby trying an ice cream for the first time. Seriously, it's the cutest and funniest video you'll probably see and share throughout the weekend.
In addition, a superhero actor made a young fan's dream come true and another action star shared a video of him realizing his parents' dream. Do you have these kinds of stories to share at the end of each week? That is E's dream! Come true, to be honest … especially when it comes to a cat so crazy that it seeks to be adopted with the best Facebook ad we've seen. Fair warning: you may want to end up adopting beauty after reviewing the viral publication for yourself!
Here are six stories that will surely put a smile on your face and begin your weekend with a positive note …
Brittani Jernigan
I scream, you scream …
Clean your schedule now because you can not stop watching this video of a baby who tries an ice cream for the first time.
Thanks to Tik Tok, Blakely's first nine-month experience with ice cream will forever be a viral moment, with the fun video that ends with the baby grabbing the whole cone with his hands after just trying it. (We've all been there, right?)
"I honestly have no idea (why I started recording). I never do things like that," Blakely's mother said. Brittani Jernigan saying TODAY. "My husband was biting her, so she was with her back to me, but I heard him laugh at their faces, and he sipped her ice cream. I thought: & # 39; Turn it over so you can see! & # 39; And I laughed and thought & # 39; I should record this & # 39; ".
And we are very happy that you did it.
Facebook / Mitchell County Animal Rescue
The worst cat in the world, the best adoption ad in the world
An adoption announcement for a cat named Perdita went viral in North Carolina after the Mitchell County animal rescue team decided to have some fun with the Facebook post, affectionately calling her "the worst cat in the world."
"We thought she was sick, it turns out she is just a jerk," reads the image, with the Facebook post detailing some of Perdita's tastes ("looking at your soul until you feel you'll never be happy again,quot;) and many dislikes (including "dogs, children, Dixie Chicks, Disney movies, Christmas and finally, but NOT LESS … HUGS,quot;).
Since the publication went viral, the shelter's executive director, Amber Lowery, told E! News, "The response has been overwhelming. It was something. We stopped accepting requests when we reached 115. We will give each other a couple of days to analyze them, but we hope to make a decision on Monday."
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for InStyle
Real life superhero
Consider us Aquaman's biggest fan! Jason Momoa recently made a surprise visit to the UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh, sharing some photos and videos of his time with unsuspecting patients and their families on Instagram.
"Most of being an aquaman is making children happy by spreading aloha," the actor shared. "I had a little time before work to stop by the Pittsburgh UPMC Children's Hospital and met so many brave and strong babies, all my love for families."
And Joshua, a young patient, ended up receiving a big surprise after beating Momoa in an arm fight: "Josh and I bet that if he hits me in a fight, he will have my trident," Momoa wrote, before adding that he He had also made a visit to the set of the next sequel to the success of DC Comics.
Instagram / Cincinnati Zoo
Happy birthday, Fiona!
How do you celebrate a hippo's birthday? Ask the team at the Cincinnati Zoo, which helped Fiona the hippo Sounds on your third birthday with a delicious style.
The 1,200-pound girl celebrated with a delicious and tired cake made with all her favorite snacks: grapes, strawberries and bamboo leaves. "All the foods contained in it are already part of your daily diet," he explained. Wendy Rice, the head of the zoo department of Africa. "But normally, we don't have them all at once."
And there is even a video of Fiona, the first Nile hippo who joined the Cincinnati Botanical Garden and Zoo in 75 years in 2017, sharing her birthday gift with her friends. Awww!
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
There is no place like home
Archive this in: stories that never do not make us cry
Star Wars The protagonist John Boyega shared an emotional video on Instagram from several years ago, documenting the moment in which he surprised his parents with a new home in London. "I just bought a house for mom and dad," he said in the video. "I always wanted to do that."
Initially believing that they are there to be interviewed, Boyega, 27, dropped the surprise on his unsuspecting people, saying: "I am here to tell you there is no interview. That was a lie. This is your new house. It belongs to you. . "
Youtube
Blame it on fine mints
Using a Lizzo song to sell Girl Scout cookies? That idea is "good as hell,quot;!
That's exactly what Girl Scout Amory Vargo He did it, posting his own version of Lizzo's hit song "Truth Hurts,quot; on YouTube, including lyrics like, "You have a thin mint, average mint / Help a community, just a little,quot;, instead "You could have had a bad b- -ch, no commitment / Help with your career, just a little. "
For Good Morning America, the 9-year-old girl creates a video every year to help boost sales and her video of Lizzo is the most successful to date, attracts more than 100,000 views so far and already sells more than half of its expected number of target boxes (2020).
