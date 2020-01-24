Feel Good Friday: this week's stories that will melt your heart

Brittani Jernigan

I scream, you scream …



Clean your schedule now because you can not stop watching this video of a baby who tries an ice cream for the first time.

Thanks to Tik Tok, Blakely's first nine-month experience with ice cream will forever be a viral moment, with the fun video that ends with the baby grabbing the whole cone with his hands after just trying it. (We've all been there, right?)

"I honestly have no idea (why I started recording). I never do things like that," Blakely's mother said. Brittani Jernigan saying TODAY . "My husband was biting her, so she was with her back to me, but I heard him laugh at their faces, and he sipped her ice cream. I thought: & # 39; Turn it over so you can see! & # 39; And I laughed and thought & # 39; I should record this & # 39; ".

And we are very happy that you did it.