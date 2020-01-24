Fear in Kashmir as main general conversations about fields of & # 39; deradicalization & # 39; | Kashmir News News

%MINIFYHTML8e933960c46bdb32ea7254857d136f4911% %MINIFYHTML8e933960c46bdb32ea7254857d136f4912%

New Delhi, India – The newly hired Chief of Defense Staff of India, Bipin Rawat, has provoked controversy after claiming that the so-called "de-radicalization,quot; camps are operating in India, making a comparison with the detention of Uyghurs in China.

"Like what we are seeing in Kashmir … we saw that a radicalization was taking place," Rawat said addressing foreign media and delegates in New Delhi last week.

"There are people who were completely radicalized. It is necessary to remove these people separately, possibly in some de-radicalization camps. We have de-radicalization camps in our country."

Fear among the cashmere

Rawat's comments have caused a wave of fear among cashmere who claim that India wants to do what the Chinese are doing in Xinjiang Province. Human rights groups say that more than one million Uyghurs have been detained in detention camps, which Beijing calls "reeducation camps,quot;, to eradicate the so-called religious "extremism."

"India should not follow China because India has a claim of constituent democracy," said Professor Noor Ahmad Baba, a political analyst based in Srinagar, the main city in the Muslim-majority region locked up for the past five months.

A Kashmir girl rides her bicycle in front of Indian security force personnel who are on duty in front of closed stores in Srinagar (File: Danish Ismail / Reuters)

On August 5, New Delhi stripped the region of its autonomy after closing its communications. Although mobile phones have been greatly reactivated, the region still does not have access to the Internet, the longest Internet shutdown in a democracy.

"Kashmir is a political problem, there is nothing like radicalization. This is not something desirable in a democracy. Kashmir is a political problem and needs a political solution," Baba told Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, confirming Rawat's claims, a senior police officer in Kashmir told Al Jazeera that the first "de-radicalization,quot; center in Kashmir is in the letters.

"The Jammu and Kashmir police department has conceptualized a deradicalization center for which the Interior Ministry has granted funds, but has not yet been established," the official, who wished to remain anonymous, told Al Jazeera. the "deradicalisaction center. "

The head of police in the region, Dilbagh Singh, also supported the idea of ​​"de-radicalization,quot; centers in Kashmir. "If an installation of this kind arises in Kashmir, it will be a good sign, it should happen. It will definitely help people, especially those who have lost their way."

Rawat & # 39; s controversial statements

But Kashmir political analyst Zafar Chowdhary disagreed with the "theory of radicalization over Kashmir."

"I don't see this problem in Kashmir with the prism of radicalization," he said.

"They (the young cashmere) have been betrayed, cheated several times by political leaders, that is, the lack of confidence in the system that the army and other people represent as radicalization."

However, this is not the first time Rawat's statements have created controversy.

In the past, as head of the Indian army, he has been criticized for politicizing the military with his statements. Many believe that Rawat's proximity to the Hindu nationalist government helped him become the first chief of defense personnel in India, who will oversee the three wings of the defense forces.

Since taking over as chief of army personnel in 2016, Rawat had courted several controversies. In 2017, Rawat backed an Indian army officer who tied a young man from Kashmir to a jeep to prevent the players from aiming at his convoy. He then went on to reward the officer who now faces a martial court because of his questionable conduct in another controversy.

Kashmir has suffered the longest Internet shutdown in a democracy (File: Tauseef Mustafa / AFP)

According to the 1954 Indian Army Rules, officers are prohibited from commenting on politics.

The rule states: "No person subject to the Law shall deliver a conference or wireless address, on an issue related to a political issue or on a service issue or that contains information or opinions on any service issue without the prior approval of the Central Government or any official specified by the Central Government in this name ".

However, that has not deterred the former army chief, and now the chief of defense personnel, from making controversial political statements.

Politicization of military

"It is the most unfortunate thing that a man of his stature is lowering the stature of the Indian army making such political statements. In fact, he has been doing this for a long time, which clearly says about his political alignment," said Ajai Sahni. Founding member and executive director of the Conflict Management Institute in New Delhi.

"The armed forces are and should be apolitical institutions, but such trends are disturbing and will have long-term consequences," he said.

Retired Vice Marshal Kapil Kak, who has criticized the government's decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal article 370 in Kashmir, expressed his reservation against sending children to "de-radicalization,quot; camps.

"There is no denying that some extremists are trying to influence people in Kashmir, but it is not politically correct to raise this issue to the Kashmiris. Otherwise, children who are in camps of de-radicalization is a horrendous proposal," he told Al Jazeera

Kak also fears the growing "politicization of the military and the militarization of politics," which, according to him, is not a good omen for the democracy of India.

The Indian army has remained traditionally neutral, unlike its neighboring Pakistan, where the army exercises enormous power over civil government.

Gazala Wahab, executive editor of Force, the leading national security magazine in India, suggested that the politicization of the Indian army has been a "slow and insidious process."

"Of course, this is extremely worrying. A politicized army is the complete denial of democracy. In a multicultural and multireligious country like India, a partisan army will be disastrous."