Fans puzzled to learn that James Corden doesn't always drive during the & # 39; Carpool Karaoke & # 39;

Fans are surprised to learn about the revelation after seeing viral images behind the scenes of the popular segment & # 39; The Late Late Show & # 39; when a Twitter user jokes: & # 39; It should be called Carpull Karaoke & # 39 ;.

When it comes to "Carpool Karaoke"people naturally think it was fun times when James corden He is driving a car through the city with stars joining them as they sing inside the car. However, a new video circulating online seemed to show that James was not really driving.

The said video, which was shared by a Twitter user, offered a backstage of the popular segment of "The Late Late Show with James Corden"It was seen that James was filming for an upcoming episode with Justin Bieber. However, what most caught the attention of fans was that James was not really driving, since the car was being dragged by a truck.

"I saw James Corden and Justin Bieber filming Carpool Karaoke and that's why I have trust issues: he's not even driving!" Twitter user @ZoliHonig wrote in the blue bird application. "The next thing you know is that they will tell us that their friends don't * really * need a ride," he added.

Fans were also surprised to learn about the revelation after seeing the images. "It should be called Carpull Karaoke," a user joked. "ALL MY LIFE HAS BEEN A LIE," added another.

However, one person insisted that he saw James driving while filming other episodes. "Everyone when I saw Only one direction filming Carpool Karaoke James actually drove, "the person tweeted.

James himself laughed at the speculations. Taking him to the official Twitter account of the night account, the British host joked: "guys, we don't even use a real car," along with a picture of him and Samuel L. Jackson filming the CGI scene while holding control of the steering wheel of a car.

James Corden laughed at speculation that he was not driving in & # 39; Carpool Karaoke & # 39 ;.

The program then established the records directly in a statement. "James always drives during & # 39; Carpool Karaoke," the statement said. "However, on the rare occasion when there is a stunt component and the producers feel it is not safe to drive, we will use a platform (trailer)."