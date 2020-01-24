Fans convinced Megan Thee Stallion Blasts MoneyBagg Yo in a new song

%MINIFYHTML7428c90b1d3becfb1f35afe829694e6a11% %MINIFYHTML7428c90b1d3becfb1f35afe829694e6a12%

In the new song that shows & # 39; Ratha Be Ya N *** a & # 39; from Tupac Shakur, the 24-year-old raps, & # 39; You say you want respect, treat me how you want to be treated & # 39 ;.

Megan Thee Stallion has officially launched the promotion of his debut album with the arrival of his lead single "B.I.T.C.H." Upon leaving on Thursday, January 23, the new song finds the 24-year-old rapper taking photos of a former lover.

"You say you want respect, treat me how you want to be treated / You told me & # 39; Keep it real & # 39 ;, but you don't practice what you preach / You want your phone to explode and come to look" for you until I find you ", Megan rap the song, which shows Tupac Shakur"Ratha Be Ya N *** a". "You really want me to shout with who you fuck if I meet her / B *** h you're not so busy, I'm not going to give you what you're not having time for."

Considering his past romance with MoneyBagg Yo, people are convinced that Megan is ignoring her ex-boyfriend rapper in the song. "Megan was definitely hiding Moneybagg for sure," said a convinced fan. "Megan definitely wrote B.I.T.C.H. about Moneybagg triffling a ** and I'm feeling every word," commented another.

"Megan thee stallion: B.I.T.C.H She suffered a lot for the money I received. I can't find it …" another person wrote on social media. "I found Megan's new song, bitch, Moneybagg couldn't control her and he was always fighting with her twerking. Insecure a ** n *** a. That's right, don't let them control you, get that bag to anyone ", supported another Megan, as someone else said," Megan had to come for Moneybagg lmao and she broke up. There is no way to stop this woman. "

"B.I.T.C.H" will be included in his debut album "Suga" that will arrive sometime this year. "I felt that my mixtape was flirting with my fans. I never wanted to make an album because I thought, & # 39; Oh, that feels like a marriage. That's a compromise. But now, I'm ready to settle with a album, "he said about the project last year, adding that Kehlani It would appear on the album.