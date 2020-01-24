Fabulous detail incident when Beyonce reviewed it with the lyrics of the Solange & # 39; Hiriente & # 39;

Fabolous headed to The Breakfast Club this week, where he recalled a time when Beyonce pushed him aside to see if he had a hurtful letter about his younger sister, Solange.

"I never do bronze because if you could have Beyoncé, would you take Solange?" Fab rapped on his song "For The Money,quot; in 2010.

But Fab says that because of that letter, he is now aware of the appearance of names in his music.

"Do you know who really stopped me? Solange. It was a mixtape freestyle, and I said, & # 39; if you could have Beyoncé, would you take Solange? Fortunately, she didn't hit me in an elevator," he told DJ Envy , Charlamagne Tha God and Angela Yee.

"The first person I saw was B. She told me & # 39; let me trample you & # 39;. I went there and she was telling me to mess with me. I didn't think when I said it, I didn't connect like this," Fab shared. "With Beyoncé, I'm not going to share the exact conversation, but she told me, these are people. Saying something like that could hurt her personally."

Fab then told Bey that he would apologize to Solange every time he met her, which he did. He said the reception Solange gave him was a bit icy.

"I told her & # 39; I did it, and when I see Solange I will apologize to her. I ended up seeing her years ago. I told Solange to apologize. She was rigid. I thought & # 39; hey, what's up & # 39;".

"I thought I didn't mean malice, but I apologize for it," he said. "She was like & # 39; great & # 39;".

Watch the clip below.