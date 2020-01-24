Exclusive: Romelu Lukaku talks about racism, Antonio Conte and life at Inter Milan | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML16bb4a1eccfc9e4741a883f4019ba15f11% %MINIFYHTML16bb4a1eccfc9e4741a883f4019ba15f12%









%MINIFYHTML16bb4a1eccfc9e4741a883f4019ba15f13% %MINIFYHTML16bb4a1eccfc9e4741a883f4019ba15f14%







1:19



Romelu Lukaku explains why he left Manchester United to go to Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku explains why he left Manchester United to go to Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku talks about racism in football, leaving the Premier League and life in Italy while sitting with Sky sports news reporter Paul Gilmour ..

Lukaku has asked soccer players to assume more responsibilities in the field when it comes to racism.

He also explains how he decided it was time to leave Manchester United and rediscover himself after seeing limited team opportunities under the new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Belgian international reveals the impact that Antonio Conte has had on his career since he arrived at Inter and how the Italian became the first manager to give him the hair dryer treatment after a "garbage,quot; performance.

Lukaku also talks about what life could have been like in United with José Mourinho if all the manager's demands had been fulfilled.

There have been some incidents of high profile racism across Europe. How do you feel when you see and hear all that?

I think last year was a sad year for the world in general, there were many unnecessary incidents, especially in football, where I am really seeing how it happens.

This year we have to do better and we must take action. We need to educate people. Education is key: I am lucky to have attended school and to have attended a school in which we had more than 50 different nationalities.

I never tried to discriminate against anyone, it didn't matter (religion, race, sexuality), I didn't care. If you're great for me, I'm great for you. That is a lesson that I will teach my son, that nobody is different, everyone is equal. They just have to respect each other. If the person doesn't like you, just don't talk to him.

2:27 Lukaku says that soccer players should take matters into their own hands to fight racism Lukaku says that soccer players should take matters into their own hands to fight racism

But if he is fine with you, then you can hang out with him. In football, what happened to me, to Mario (Balotelli) or (Miralem) Pjanic, for me Italy is a beautiful country to live. But Italy has the potential to be a great league as it used to be, but we have to work together to keep those ignorant people out of the stadium. It also happened in Holland, when I saw a match in the second division.

I talked to the guy who happened where they stopped the games for a minute, I talked to him and said: & # 39; You did well to leave the field and celebrate in front of those ignorant people & # 39 ;. I think we should take things in our own hands.

I don't think we should leave it to the federations. Holland did a great job, they did a fantastic job with all their players. Sometimes, in other countries, we, as players, have to take matters into our own hands.

1:17 Romelu Lukaku enjoys life as a family man in Milan Romelu Lukaku enjoys life as a family man in Milan

We have heard about Romelu the footballer. How would you describe Romelu the person?

You know where it stands, you get what you see. If I don't like you, I won't talk to you. I have a closed circle and people know it. I am a family boy, I take care of my mother, my son and my brother and the rest of my family in the best way I can.

That, for me, is my main motivation and still is to this day. I am a family boy, I am at home all the time. That's me, I'm a simple boy. I like to have fun in summer and when I return in summer it is the way of working. For me, I have the perfect separation of having fun and being the father and family.

What has changed this season compared to last season?

I think I had to rediscover myself. Last year it was difficult for me professionally, because things were not going as I wanted and I was not doing so well.

1:20 Lukaku says that Mourinho could have had more success in United with the right players Lukaku says that Mourinho could have had more success in United with the right players

So I had to find inside me what was missing and I concluded that it was time to change the environment.

I made my decision around March, went to the manager's office and told him it was time for him to find something else.

I wasn't acting and I wasn't playing. I think it was better for both parties to go their separate ways. I think I made the right decision.

Manchester United has left room for younger players to enter, so I think it was a situation in which we all won.

Here is a real thrill with the title race. How much does Antonio Conte handle that?

It's more like people around us are excited. But we, as players in the locker room, are focused on the work we have to do because the manager is with us every day.

It is good to see why I remember in the first training sessions when I was there, the physical work I was not used to.

We are talking about the Premier League being physically the toughest league, but the training sessions we do, nobody trains as hard as we do. Never. You really are in your best form.

3:23 Lukaku talks about his relationship with the head of Inter Milan, Antonio Conte Lukaku talks about his relationship with the head of Inter Milan, Antonio Conte

For me, I remember the first two weeks when I came, I talked to my agent and said: & # 39; I'm suffering a lot in training because I never did this type of work & # 39 ;. But Conte is always on the sidelines encouraging each player to do the job.

When I looked around, nobody was moaning, everyone followed him. So for me it was something special because sometimes coaches are on the sidelines making jokes because you can't do it.

But he is there on the sidelines wanting you to do more, encouraging you to do more. It can be as difficult as you imagine, but no player will give up because it will give you that energy to keep going. That shows in the intensity in the field.

We are the team that runs the most, we create many opportunities and we have a great defense because we don't give up until the end. It's great to see and for me it was like, & # 39; finally my full potential can come out & # 39 ;.

Conte is not a man you want to disappoint, right?

No, you do not. He says it openly too. The manager tells you directly to the face if you are doing well or badly.

I remember one of my first Champions League games against Slavia Prague when I played very badly, as if it were garbage that day, and I really got it from him in front of the whole team.

It had never really happened to me (in my career). Had never happened

Was he throwing things, kicking things?

No, just telling me that it really was garbage and that he would take me out after five minutes if he had done it again.

They are little things like that. And we played the Milan derby just after that and I played one of my best games of the season.

He just gave me that, he stepped on my confidence but woke me up at the same time. It does it to everyone, no matter who you are. All are equal.

You work hard, train hard and play. If you don't do what he says, you don't play. You know where you stand, and that's what I respect about him.

Which managers have brought you the best?

I think Roberto Martínez, Ronald Koeman and now Antonio Conte. I think José Mourinho: if he had the players he wanted, he would have done better than us.

Steve Clarke, massive mention to him, because he gave me the opportunity to play in the Premier League at age 19.

And, obviously, my first coach at Anderlecht, Ariel Jacobs, who gave me the opportunity when I was just 16 years old. He called me from school, they called me like, & # 39; Hey, you have to come with the first team & # 39 ;, and he played me immediately.

Those are the trainers that I will always respect.

At the end of the day, I am always an open-minded type and at the end of the day, as a footballer, you have to do what your coach asks.

I have never had any problems with any manager I have had, this demonstrates my professionalism and my willingness to work.

Where are you in your most dangerous moment?

I think I can score with my foot and (my) head. In the box, when they cross me in the box, (I am) quite dangerous.

When there is a lot of movement around me, here and with the Belgian national team, I am at my best because then I can create myself and I can be at the end of the delivery.

At the moment, the systems we are playing, here at Inter with 3-5-2, and with the Belgian national team in a 3-4-3 with players close to me.

Here (in Inter) we play in a system where you have to be in a certain position, but at the end of the day, if you stop in the right position, you have possibilities.

It is different with the Belgian national team, where there is much more freedom but I have more players around me.

Both systems are really beneficial and I think everything is fitting, but I have to keep working because there is always competition.

For me, I have the mentality of waking up every morning and trying to improve every day.