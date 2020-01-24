Exclusive: Janhvi has brought his game A by Zoya – Karan Johar

Janhvi Kapoor has only one film in the industry. While the public awaits its second release, given that the gap has been long, the beautiful girl has kept fans hooked with her elegant looks. Her shy but sweet personality has made a special place in the hearts of the spectators. Janhvi's last departure was on the OTT platform with Ghost Stories from director Zoya Akhtar. The anthology attracted a lot of attention when four great directors, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anuraj Kashyap and Dibaker Banerji, joined for it.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Karan, who produced Janhvi Dhadak's first film, talked about how she has prided him over time. He said: "I am very happy that Janhvi's second outing was with Zoya. The main actors generally avoid anthologies. They have these ridiculous and stupid theories in their minds fed by their relatives or their managers. Janhvi had been dying to work with them. Zoya. She has been his big fan. I told him you couldn't have asked for a better chance. "

The filmmaker added: "Zoya is amazing. Janhvi has brought her game A because Zoya motivated her. Unfortunately, some star children are qualified as & # 39; nepo children & # 39; but performances like these, thanks to the director and the hard work of the actor, break the myths about child-stars. Janhvi has no sense of law. She is a working girl. " Janhvi will soon be seen in Karan Takht's masterpiece. Apart from that, he also has Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dostana 2 and Roohi Afzana in his kitten.