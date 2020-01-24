Essay of political trial, Coronavirus, Australian Open: its Friday briefing

What makes a "real,quot; New Yorker?

Eric Adams, president of the city of Brooklyn and a possible candidate for mayor of New York, sparked intense debate this week when he said that newcomers to the city were "kidnapping,quot; apartments of lifelong residents.

"Go back to Iowa," Adams, who was born in Brooklyn, said Monday. “You go back to Ohio. New York City belongs to the people who were here and made New York City what it is. ”

He then withdrew his comments, but they talk about "the broader problem of the invasion narrative in American politics and social thought." Our columnist writes.

Another angle: Andy Byford, the New York City subway chief who received praise (and a nickname, "Train Daddy,quot;) for improving the outdated transit system, resigned on Thursday. He had faced more and more with Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has the last word on the subway.

9/11, the F.B.I. and the Saudi connection