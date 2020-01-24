Essay of political trial, Coronavirus, Australian Open: its Friday briefing

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
Good Morning.
We are covering the last of the political judgment (including a Senate view that you probably haven't seen) and the results of some high profile matches in the Australian Open (spoilers ahead). It's also Friday, so there is a new news questionnaire.
The next stage of the political trial.
The House of Representatives administrators are expected to conclude their opening statements today, before giving the floor to President Trump's defense team, which is scheduled to begin its presentation on Saturday. (Senate rules dictate a six-day schedule during political trial procedures).
What makes a "real,quot; New Yorker?
Eric Adams, president of the city of Brooklyn and a possible candidate for mayor of New York, sparked intense debate this week when he said that newcomers to the city were "kidnapping,quot; apartments of lifelong residents.
"Go back to Iowa," Adams, who was born in Brooklyn, said Monday. “You go back to Ohio. New York City belongs to the people who were here and made New York City what it is. ”
He then withdrew his comments, but they talk about "the broader problem of the invasion narrative in American politics and social thought." Our columnist writes.
Another angle: Andy Byford, the New York City subway chief who received praise (and a nickname, "Train Daddy,quot;) for improving the outdated transit system, resigned on Thursday. He had faced more and more with Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has the last word on the subway.
If you have 45 minutes, it's worth it
9/11, the F.B.I. and the Saudi connection
F.B.I. Agents spent years trying to understand Saudi Arabia's connections with the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.
Now, a joint investigation of The Times Magazine and ProPublica explores what some agents discovered: a series of missed opportunities by the agency to solve questions about the link with one of Washington's closest allies.
This is what else is happening.
Middle East peace plan: President Trump said he would soon launch his long-awaited peace plan and invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and his main rival, Benny Gantz, to the White House next week to discuss it. Palestinian officials reiterated that they would treat any US proposal as dead upon arrival.
Update from "Jungle Prince of Delhi,quot;: After publishing an investigation last year about a lonely family in India, The Times received advice from readers who helped discover more information.
Snapshot: Over, part of the excavation of Herculaneum, an ancient Roman city that was destroyed in 79 AD. C. in the eruption of Vesuvius, which also buried Pompeii. Two studies published on Thursday offered new details about the victims.
In Memory: Jim Lehrer, a PBS journalist for 36 years, offered viewers an alternative to the evening news programs on the network, with in-depth interviews and news analysis. He died Thursday at 85.
Australian Open Results: Coco Gauff, 15, annoyed the reigning champion, Naomi Osaka, today, and Serena Williams was expelled by the 27th seeded Wang Qiang of China.
News Questionnaire: Did you follow the headlines this week? Test yourself.
Modern love: This week's column is from a woman whose father advised her: "Never count on a man."
Nightly Comedy: Trevor Noah said: "If you didn't want to get bored at work, you shouldn't have become a senator, okay? You should have stayed with driving race cars, Mitch McConnell.
What we are reading: This profile of Lizzo in Rolling Stone "reveals how hard the Grammy-nominated singer fought to become a new type of superstar," writes Remy Tumin of the Briefings team.
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Pasta alla vodka is a quick and tasty dish that leaves enough time to make a salad.
Watch: "The Gentlemen," by British director Guy Ritchie, introduces villains and supervillains, crimes and punishments, winks and schtick happy with splashes, writes our film critic.
Read: A collection of reviews and essays by New York critic James Wood is among the 12 books we recommend this week.
Smarter life: Our Climate Fwd newsletter: usually offers a weekly tip on something you can do for the environment, but this week you are looking at the big picture.
And now for the backstory in …
The diet of political judgment
Of the many rules that govern President Trump's political trial in the Senate, there is no more inconsistent than what covers what food and drink is allowed on the floor during the process: water, milk and candy. That's.
The sweet is thanks to the "candy desk, "a relic now assigned to Senator Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania. It's on the Republican side of the chamber, in the last row of the hall.
The candy desk tradition began in 1965 with Senator George Murphy, a sweet-hearted Republican from California, and in recent years has been controlled by lawmakers from Pennsylvania, which has the largest confectionery industry in the country. The desk is currently packed with Hershey bars with almonds, Rolo candies, Milky Ways, 3 musketeer bars, Palmer Peanut Butter Cups and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews.
As for drinks, only water is allowed, both still and with gas, although a book of legislative norms does refer to a legislator who was he was allowed to order a glass of milk in 1966. Although the procedures so far have taken place for some very long days, coffee is not allowed.
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Chris
Thank you
Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford provided the break from the news. Adam Pasick, from the Briefings team, wrote the Background Story today. You can reach us at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Today's episode is about natural gas fracking, a problem that the state of Pennsylvania could win.
• New York Magazine described Michael Barbaro and the team behind "The Daily."
• Here is today's Mini Crossword and a hint: use a template (five letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
%MINIFYHTML240df468ebbb0b1239d3f134385fdee811%