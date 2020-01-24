Erica Mena is proud to announce to her husband, Safaree's new album: "This work is amazing!"

Erica Mena really supports her husband, Safaree, and has been promoting her new album for a while. Now, he told fans and followers that the album had just been released, and asks people what their favorite song on the album is.

Check out Erica's post below.

‘♥ ️ It's here! I am so proud of you. They cannot deny that this work is incredible. @safaree: What is your favorite song? Erica captioned her post.

Fans congratulated Safaree, and also shared their favorite song on the album.

Someone said: ‘Congratulations to both of you for all the positive things that are happening. Stay blessed. ♥ ️ ’and another commenter posted this:‘ Downloaded safe! I will love and appreciate a birthday greeting! Today is my birthday! 😁❤️ ’

Another Instagram installer also congratulated Safaree and said: ‘Congratulations to my boy Safaree🙏🏽✨ for your work, and it never goes unnoticed. 💯 ’

Someone addressed the love between Erica and Safaree: Y Yay! The love you share with each other is so sweet! ❤ ’and another fan said," I love the whole song, but No Regular girl is my all-time favorite in the music video. "

Someone told Erica: "The way you love and raise Safaree is what ❤️ has always deserved," and another fan prized the album: "The whole album is good, but the purpose of love is my favorite." My husband can not relate #scorpiocancergang. "

Another follower said: ‘It's hard to choose! I go with WHY and Purpose of Love BUT I honestly love you all @safaree. ALL THE EP🔥🔥🔥. ’

Erica made her fans extremely happy these days when she shared many photos and videos of her wedding and Safaree's.

Ad

Erica crowned her wedding posts with a beautiful and emotional video that made everyone cry and share love in the comments.



Post views:

0 0