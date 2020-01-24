Erica Mena explains her powerful mood swings

Erica Mena will welcome her and Safaree's girl in the world at any time. She shared a photo of herself in her social media account accompanied by the following title:

‘@Fashionnova – Warning: due to the influence of pregnancy hormones, I could cry or kill you in the next five minutes," Erica wrote in her post.

One commenter said: "I mean … I don't think I've seen someone look and load as well as you, honey!", And someone else posted this: "It wouldn't be crazy if you went into labor,quot; tomorrow and the girl They show Safaree who's in charge … 1/24/20.

Someone else wrote: "You are so beautiful … you look very well pregnant," and a follower posted this: "And you would look so beautiful doing it …" FYI … You are already killing them!

A follower said: "The murder of pregnancy has been constant and relentless," and someone else posted this: "Man, I don't want you to have this baby!" You have been killing this pregnancy! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 ’

A fan wrote: ‘I have not seen a woman kill a pregnancy and have an impressive wedding like this woman right here! #fan 😂❤️ 🌹 🙌🏻 ’and one person said:" How can someone look so beautiful, 9 months pregnant. "

Another person posted this: ‘You are so beautiful pregnant. I am very happy for you and your husband! I pray for everything good for you and your family. "

In other news, earlier today, Erica talked about Safaree on her social networks.

She really supports her husband, Safaree, and has been promoting her new album for a while. Now, he told fans and followers that the album had just been released, and asks people what their favorite song on the album is.

Check out Erica's post below.

‘♥ ️ It's here! I am so proud of you. They cannot deny that this work is incredible. @safaree: What is your favorite song? Erica captioned her post.

Erica couldn't be more proud of her husband these days.



