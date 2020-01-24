Erdogan warns of chaos in Libya while receiving Merkel | Libya News

%MINIFYHTMLcfd7e2adc41eb392412d8f763d5b179b11% %MINIFYHTMLcfd7e2adc41eb392412d8f763d5b179b12%

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned about the chaos in Libya unless peace is quickly established, as he received German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The two leaders inaugurated a new Turkish-German university in Istanbul on Friday, where Erdogan expressed concern about the Libyan conflict.

"If calm is not established as soon as possible, the atmosphere of chaos in Libya will affect the entire Mediterranean basin," he said in a speech.

He called for greater pressure on the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, who is waging an offensive against the government recognized by the United Nations in Tripoli, which is supported by Turkey.

The missile attacks this week at the Mitiga airport in Tripoli, attributed to Haftar forces, show "who is in favor of peace and who is in favor of bloodshed and tears," Erdogan said.

"We hope that the international community does not make the mistakes it made in Syria," he said.

Haftar forces, which are aligned with a rival administration based in the east and control the east and much of southern Libya, receive support from the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

The refugee issue

In addition to the conflict in Libya, conversations between Erdogan and Merkel were also expected to focus on the future of a migration agreement between Turkey and the European Union that helped reduce refugee flows to Europe.

The number of refugees and migrants who entered Europe from Turkey increased significantly last year when people fleeing the conflict in Syria and Afghanistan arrived in Greece, causing deterioration of conditions in overcrowded camps on the islands of the East Aegean.

Headed by Germany, the EU agreed in 2016 to grant Turkey up to six billion euros ($ 6.6 billion) in aid money to Syrian refugees and other incentives to persuade the government in Ankara to stop migrants leaving for Greece .

Erdogan frequently accuses the EU of not fulfilling its part of the agreement and in the past has threatened to "open the doors,quot; for refugees and migrants to go to Europe.

He says his country cannot be expected to bear the burden of housing more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees and wants European support to establish some of them in the so-called "safe zone,quot; in northern Syria. European nations are reluctant to support such a proposal.

The moment of Merkel's visit also occurs amid growing tensions with the EU over Turkey's attempts to drill natural gas in waters of the eastern Mediterranean, where Cyprus, an EU member, says it has exclusive economic rights. Cyprus denounced Turkey last week as a "pirate,quot; state that does not respect international law.

Turkey insists that it is protecting its rights and interests, and those of the separatist Turkish Cypriots, from the energy resources of the region. He says he is carrying out drilling activities as part of an agreement with the Turkish Cypriots.