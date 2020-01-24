Enjoy 5 minutes of Noah Centineo soaking in water

"Water War,quot; was Thursday's game The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. And this time, the man who got soaked was Noah Centineo.

The premise of the game is simple. Jimmy Fallon and Centineo would play the card game "War,quot;, and whoever lost each hand had a glass of ice water on them. If there was a tie, whoever won the subsequent war would spill a jug of water on his opponent.

The first player to pour five glasses of water would win, and then they would soak the loser with a giant water gun. And with that, let the games begin!

Centineo ended up winning the first hand. Just before pouring water on the host, the To all the boys I've loved before The star mocked the host.

"Jimmy, I want you to think about a moment in your life when you were in bed and you felt a cold liquid," he said. "That wasn't great at all, it was really warm!"