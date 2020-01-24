Enjoy 5 minutes of Noah Centineo soaking in water

"Water War,quot; was Thursday's game The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. And this time, the man who got soaked was Noah Centineo.
The premise of the game is simple. Jimmy Fallon and Centineo would play the card game "War,quot;, and whoever lost each hand had a glass of ice water on them. If there was a tie, whoever won the subsequent war would spill a jug of water on his opponent.
The first player to pour five glasses of water would win, and then they would soak the loser with a giant water gun. And with that, let the games begin!
Centineo ended up winning the first hand. Just before pouring water on the host, the To all the boys I've loved before The star mocked the host.
"Jimmy, I want you to think about a moment in your life when you were in bed and you felt a cold liquid," he said. "That wasn't great at all, it was really warm!"
Pouring water over Fallon's pants, Centineo said with a laugh: "You urinated! That's so embarrassing!"
As Fallon joked in response, "Now is war, friend."
The host ended up winning the following rounds. For his first victory, the Saturday night live Alum joked with the actor: "I want you to think about your bed in a moment. You're dreaming that you're going to fall for a water slide."
Really absorbing this moment, Centineo joked: "I like it! I want more!" while the water spilled on his shaved head.
Fallon won another hand, then thanked the 23-year-old star before taking revenge and pouring water into his lap.
The next was a draw, which ended up being bad news for Fallon. Centineo won his hand and shook his jug of water throughout the host until it was empty. He also took an extra glass and emptied it under Fallon's coat and from behind.
Finally, the Netflix star ended up winning the entire game, which has also been played by players like Zac efron, Daniel Radcliffe, Jake Gyllenhaal YRyan Reynolds.
The Foster However, alum was a good sport over victory. He ended up pouring a few glasses of water on himself before using the super soak on his opponent, but this was a great game.
