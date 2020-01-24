England players have tackled the descent of the Saracens, says Jonny May | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML5f6e299a25fa0317de7730ea860ea39c11% %MINIFYHTML5f6e299a25fa0317de7730ea860ea39c12%





Jonny May says there are no resentments towards England's Saracen contingent

Jonny May says that England players have addressed the "elephant in the room,quot; which is the descent of the Saracens after they gathered for their training camp prior to the Six Nations.

The team meeting in Portugal is the first time they have joined since the Premier champions were relegated for repeated violations of the league's salary cap rules.

Several players who helped England to the World Cup final last year, including Captain Owen Farrell, play for the Saracens, but May says there is no division in the camp.

After the 30-minute meeting, which did not involve any of the coaches, May said: "The tone was that there was obviously an elephant in the room, so let's have a quick conversation about it."

"From what I've seen, all players are fine. No one should worry. They will have a plan in place."

Saracen duo Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje helped England to the World Cup final

"I am sure that Saracen players will make it something positive no matter what happens. Those are the types of players we are talking about."

"We reaffirm that they have received our support, nobody thinks them badly and nobody judges them. It's just a case that they want to be open with us and we want to be open with them."

"It is worth talking about, but from my point of view it is not a problem.

"We are here, so it is worth addressing because it is quite harmful what happened. It has been enormous. It is worth knowing that Saracens are going through a difficult time."

"Nobody here is judging them and nobody thinks much about that, apart from the fact that they are great players and we are pleased to have them here."

"I guess if you were involved you would be thinking, & # 39; God, what do these guys think of me? & # 39; That's never the case, it's always worse in your head than it really is.

"It is probably more for them, just say & # 39; you know, guys, this is not a big problem for us. You are great players and we are really happy to have you here, whatever you need from us, we are your team – partners and we will support you. "