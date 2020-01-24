Emma Thompson revealed that her husband was once with Kate Winslet

According to Emma Thompson, her husband, Greg Wise, once dated Kate Winslet before they finally got hooked. UPI was the first to report that the 60-year-old actress went through The Graham Norton show and talked about the old romantic life of his man.

Thompson claimed that her husband Wise, 53, thought Winslet would be his wife. In 1995, Kate and Wise worked together on the film, Sense and Sensibility. At that time, Thompson was married to the actor and director, Kenneth Branagh.

The actress says she thought she would meet her future wife on the set of the production, however, what he believed at the time was that it would be Kate Winslet, instead of her. As noted earlier, Emma Thompson was married at this time, so it was not possible for her to be.

Wise found this prophetic vision after going to see a friend of his who was a "witch." Later, Wise and Winslet went to the Glastonbury music festival, however, they were not inspired by the date.

In September 1995, Thompson and Branagh separated after it was revealed that Branagh had been sleeping with Helena Bonham Carter. Wise and Thompson began dating in the same year, and then married in 2003.

Wise and Thompson now have two children together, including a daughter named Gaia and a son named Tindyebwa. During a conversation with Daily Express reporters in 2014, Wise explained that Winsley told him that dating Thompson was a great idea.

Winsley apparently told Wise that they were perfect for each other, and Emma's marriage at that time was over. Emma has been on the Norton show before. The actress once shared how she was confused with a 50-year-old man.

The actress explained that she likes to bathe naked in a pond in her house, however, what she did not expect was that the police would come to make sure she was well after a neighbor reported that there was an older man bathing on her property. A brutally embarrassing incident in which to participate, however.



