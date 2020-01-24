Eminem is called by Grindr for a profile picture & # 39; revealing & # 39; in the gay dating app

%MINIFYHTML41d882f1338e6256075182addce1015411% %MINIFYHTML41d882f1338e6256075182addce1015412%

Participating in the Dolly Patron viral challenge, the Detroit rapper uses a nude photo of himself holding a dynamite to cover his private parts as his profile picture on Grindr.

There is a new challenge in social networks. People have been participating in a viral challenge initiated by Dolly parton in which they publish four photos of them corresponding to different social media platforms. Celebrities have also joined in the fun, including Eminem, although his opinion on the challenge is not well received by a platform.

Em went to social networks on Friday, January 24 to share his submission to the viral meme. For his photo on LinkedIn, the Detroit rapper looks good in a white shirt and tie, while his Facebook profile picture shows a more recent picture of him looking straight at the camera. As for Instagram, he uses a photo of himself dressed as Santa Claus "assaulting" a reindeer from behind.

The last panel of the meme should be a profile picture of Tinder. But instead of the dating site, Em changes it to Grindr, a popular dating application for gays. On the last panel, he places a nude photo of himself holding a dynamite to cover his private parts. "Did I do this right?" He wrote in the caption.

Many found her take funny and laughed at her, but Grindr was not one of them. Instead, the dating site apparently got offended and shaded the rapper through his official Twitter account, "Who?"

Grindr shadowed Eminem.

In addition to Em, other celebrities who have joined the meme include Naomi Campbell, Janet Jackson, Miley Cyrus, Chelsea Handler Y Celine Dion. Jennifer Garner also participated in the challenge, causing "High school"alum Tyler cameron To shoot the actress. When a fan told the 47-year-old woman that she should have "changed the photos of Instagram and Tinder," he replied ingeniously: "Shoot, is that why nobody happens?" His response got a response from Tyler who wrote: "I'm still sliding to the right."