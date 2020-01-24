Eminem addresses the controversial lyrics of the album: & # 39; Listen more carefully next time! & # 39;

Eminem has issued a statement about his recent album Music To Be Murdered By, which faced a violent reaction after listeners were disturbed by several controversial lyrics, mainly his lyrics about the Manchester bombing.

He released the statement through his Twitter account on Thursday:

"Gentle listener, in today's wonderful world murder has become so common that we are a society obsessed and fascinated by it. I thought, why not play a sport if it is so, and kill by blows? Then, before jumping the gun, let me explain, "it begins.

"This album was not made for the apprehensive. If you are offended or easily disturbed by the cries of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you," he continued. "Certain selections have been designed to shock consciousness, which can cause positive action. Unfortunately, darkness has really fallen on us."

"So you see, the murder in this case is not always literal, nor pleasant," concludes his message. "These bars are only intended for the sharpest knives in the drawers. For the victims of this album, may they rest in peace. For the rest of you, please listen more carefully next time. Good evening! With your deepest meaning Condolences, Eminem. "

Eminem's albums generally have some kind of surprise factor, so we're not sure what people expected: this is what he has done from the beginning.