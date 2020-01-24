Emilia-Romagna: Will Italy's left fortress turn to the extreme right? The | Europe

Forli, Italy – In the summer of 1944, the German administration of Nazi-occupied Italy confiscated the main characters used by all printers in the city of Forli, in the northern region of Emilia-Romagna.

The anti-fascist newspapers continued to print clandestinely, 16 only in the city.

Much of that work, including prints and prints, is now stored at the Institute of Resistance and Contemporary History.

This quiet city of 100,000 inhabitants has been ruled by leftist parties for about half a century.

Like the region itself, it was considered a left-wing fortress, until it elected a mayor of the League last summer.

Alongside the southern region of Calabria, Emilia-Romagna will go to the polls on January 26 to elect a new regional government in the elections that are expected to mark the beginning of a new victory for the League, the former extreme right-wing party Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

The latest published polls have put the League candidate, supported by a right-wing coalition, Senator Lucia Borgonzoni, just a couple of points from the current president of the region, Stefano Bonaccini.

Bonaccini is running with a center-left list that includes its own Democratic Party (PD) and polls of more than 45 percent.

Emilia-Romagna is not only the largest and most populated of the "red regions,quot; of Italy, but also one of the richest in Italy.

Unemployment levels are well below the national average, despite considerable inequality between urban and industrial areas and abandoned villages in mountainous areas.

"The positive economic and social indicators in the areas of well-being, public health and employment levels, in fact, hide a number of problems," said Al Carlo De Maria, director of the Institute and principal investigator of contemporary history at the University of Bologna Jazeera

"Take unemployment levels, for example. They may be low, but the quality of work has, in fact, worsened. There is more precariousness and uncertainty."

"Some people may be skeptical of everything that is said about good governance and perceive it as false, particularly those who live in the suburbs or in the Apennines."

The League has been dominating Italian politics since entering a coalition with the Five Star Movement (M5S) anti-system after the 2018 general elections. In a surprise move last summer, Salvini decided to disconnect that government, hoping of inducing and winning new elections.

His party had easily won the European elections in early May with 34 percent of the vote, more than double their consensus percentage from the last general election in 2018, when it stood at 17 percent.

Much of the months-long public debate that preceded these local elections has focused on whether the new EU-approved Italian coalition government, which includes the center-left PD and the M5S, can survive a League victory in Emilia-Romagna.

The recent resignation of Salvini's former ally, Luigi di Maio, as head of the M5S caused further speculation. At the end of 2019, the League won a victory in another region in the "red belt,quot; of Italy, Umbria.

"I have not voted for about 10 years. But this year I will vote against the PD," Ozezo Campagna, a 62-year-old pensioner, told Al Jazeera. Campagna says he has voted left all his life, but is tired of seeing "the same old faces."

Participation in the last regional elections in 2014 was 38 percent, a record low, which makes Sunday's result difficult to predict.

"Yes, mine is a protest vote. The PD continues in the government without winning elections."

Regional governance seems to have little influence on how voters like Campagna, who could not remember the name of the League candidate, will change.

The party's messages on security, particularly in relation to migration, and "renewal,quot;, with the aim of "freeing Emilia-Romagna,quot; from the center-left, have resonated among some voters.

"THere are people in Italy who struggle to make ends meet, they have nothing to eat. Think of us, the Italians, first, "said Campagna, a former shipyard worker.

The arrivals of migrants and refugees to Italy have been drastically reduced since the previous leftist government reached an agreement with the Government of the Libyan National Agreement (GNA) in 2017.

The party leader, Salvini, has been doing an aggressive campaign in Emilia-Romagna since the end of last year, gathering supporters in the local squares.

A woman holds a banner showing a sardine while 15,000 protesters participate in a meeting called by the & # 39; Sardine Movement & # 39; anti-Salvini from left, in Piazza della Republic in Florence on November 30, 2019 (Filippo Monteforte / AFP)

But it is also in the streets of Emilia-Romagna where the anti-São Paulo movement of sardines entered the Italian political scene last November.

The widespread protests began with a call to an instant mafia in Bologna to outnumber a concentration of the League in a nearby square. The event, called "6,000 Sardines against Salvini,quot;, attracted twice as many people as expected.

Since then, Sardines have crowded places across the country, attracting 40,000 to Rome at the end of last year, and so many others in Bologna for a pre-election rally on January 19.

"I support it as a protest movement, I think it's completely legitimate," said Martina Sbrighi, 25, who works in a bookstore in Forli.

He participated in recent protests, in which the participants raise cardboard cuts of fish, anti-racist banners and sing the antifascist resistance anthem, Bella Ciao.

"Obviously, you must also propose a real alternative, and I am a bit skeptical," Martina said, adding that she will probably vote for the leftist candidate, Bonaccini, while still feeling a lack of representation.

"I probably support a left that no longer exists."

The young organizers of the protests have so far ruled out transforming the movement into a political party. However, while a recent survey showed that 30 percent of Italians believe that the League will dominate Italian politics in the near future, up to 27 percent think it will be a new unspecified political actor.

The Sardines convened a national meeting on March 8.

Other young voters have sought to fill the gap of perceived representation in other places.

"Italy has nothing to envy to other countries, in Europe and beyond. But our culture has been marginalized by globalization," said Francesco Maria, a 22-year-old psychology student and bartender.

Support the growing nationalist party of the extreme right Brothers of Italy.

"We talk about things that should not be a priority, such as the arts and immigration," he continued.

Meanwhile, despite not being in government anymore, Matteo Salvini has continued to maintain a high media profile during the election campaign.

"Salvini knows that he has chosen a weak candidate, and has spent days going to the most unlikely place (in Emilia-Romagna)," Carlo Ruzza, a professor of political sociology at the University of Trento, told Al Jazeera. "His election campaign is national, what he is selling is a formula for all of Italy."

"It's the last challenge between a predatory and pessimistic nationalism and what used to be the & # 39; best Italy & # 39;", said Ruzza. "It should be seen as part of a much broader global challenge."