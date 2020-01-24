Elton John bought several scented candles from Gwyneth Paltrow's genitals: he's a big fan

Gwyneth Paltrow fans know that he recently threw a strangely called candle called "This candle smells like my vagina." While many media publications claimed that it was supposed to smell like a real vagina, that was not the case. It was just a joke between Paltrow and the perfume designer.

And that is something Elton John could also recognize, a new Page Six report revealed. In fact, the famous Englishman who plays the piano apparently bought several of his candles, because he is a big fan.

According to reports, Douglas Little, the heretic perfumer, said the 72-year-old artist had bought several of them. During a conversation with The Cut, Douglas explained that since then they have been chased by people online to put their hands on the candle, and some of them have an exorbitant price on eBay.

Little explained that there was nothing wrong with naming it after a vagina, which, in our cultures, he explained, carries a negative or dirty connotation, although it shouldn't. Regarding Martha's recent comments about all the thirsty men who bought the candle, Little claimed that this was simply wrong.

In fact, about 92% of its clients are women. As previously reported earlier this month, Paltrow dropped the candle with the hilarious title, and media publications began circulating the story. Whether the title is strange or not, fans have bought the candle repeatedly, and now it's sold out.

On its Goop website, the candle was for sale for $ 75 USD per product. The product description explains why she and Douglas Little decided to give it such a convincing name.

The description stated that she and Little sat down one night during the early stages of aroma development, and released: "This smells like a vagina." Regardless of media reports, Gywneth knows how to market a product.

As the fans of the actress know, Paltrow has created a very successful career as a Hollywood actress, but also as a businesswoman. However, it has been criticized by some critics who accused her of marketing and selling products of questionable value, and certainly not approved by the FDA.



