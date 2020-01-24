El Calabozo Massacre: remains of six returned 38 years later | News

San Vicente, El Salvador – Six white coffins were placed in a row before an altar placed in the courtyard of a house in the Salvadoran community of Amatitan Abajo.

They retained the remains of six people who were killed along with 200 others by Salvadoran soldiers in what has been described as the El Calabozo massacre in August 1982.

"We have a lot of emotions today," said Margarita Realegeno Bonilla, who waited almost 38 years to finally rest for her six relatives, including her parents and siblings, the youngest of eight.

Realegeno Bonilla joined a small congregation of mainly elderly men and women who gathered to celebrate a funeral.

"Now that God gives us the opportunity, we feel better knowing that they will be buried safely," Realegeno Bonilla told Al Jazeera.

Friday's ceremony was a small step forward in a crusade of decades for justice and reparation for the victims of the El Calabozo massacre, which included women, children and the elderly.

Fernando Bonilla Realegeno carries a small coffin with the bones of his father José Bonilla, who was killed when Fernando was just over 20 years old, while relatives receive the remains of six family members who were killed in a 1982 massacre (Salvador Melendez / AP Photo)

An estimated 75,000 people were killed during the civil war in El Salvador, a conflict between a rebel group on the left and the US-backed state forces that lasted from 1980 to 1992. Concerned about the spread of communism during the Cold War, the administration of the former United States. President Ronald Reagan invested billions of dollars in the Salvadoran government.

After the war, a UN truth commission documented several crimes against humanity, including forced disappearance, torture and massacres of unarmed peasants. About 85 percent of the abuses were committed by state forces. But to this day, no one has been held responsible for any of these crimes in a Salvadoran courtroom. Instead, justice and truth have evaded victims like Realegeno Bonilla, leaving the trauma of these crimes as an open wound unable to heal.

"All this is very difficult for us," said Margarita's sister, Maria Berta Realegeno Bonilla, 63, shortly before receiving the remains of the morgue in San Salvador on Thursday. "What I ask for is justice and reparations."

& # 39; They burned everything, everything & # 39;

In August 1982, the Salvadoran army launched an operation in San Vicente, a rural area that was a guerrilla fortress at the time. The army sent around 6,000 troops to rid the area of ​​the guerrilla presence. Some were from the elite Atlacatl battalion, which was trained in the controversial School of the Americas, now known for having taught torture and other illegal tactics.

The unarmed peasants, including many women, children and the elderly, fled in fear. According to the survivors, the troops surrounded the community from all sides until they finally reached an area along the Amatitan River known as El Calabozo. They had nowhere to go. They surrendered, but the soldiers shot them dead, the survivors said. Then, they burned the bodies with chemicals and threw them into the river, scattering the remains and making it more difficult to investigate, according to lawyers representing the victims.

Margarita Realegeno Bonilla is located just outside the burial place of her relatives killed in the El Calabozo massacre (Anna-Cat Brigida / Al Jazeera)

"They did everything possible so that the evidence did not exist," said David Morales, director of strategic litigation with the human rights organization based in San Salvador Cristosal and lawyer representing the victims of El Calabozo.

"They burned everything, everything," said Maria Berta Realegeno.

Some of the community, including Daisy flower Realegeno Bonilla and Maria Berta Realegeno were able to flee before the operation.

Joaquín Portillo, 63, was shot while fleeing with his wife, one of the Realegeno Bonilla sisters. But he survived playing dead until the soldiers left.

When he was safe, he buried his wife and family as best he could. His testimony helped identify the bodies years later.

"It's a reminder so we don't forget it," Portillo told Al Jazeera on Friday at the service. "They were unarmed people, including children, and they (the soldiers) didn't have to do that."

The coffins of the remains returned to the Realegeno Bonilla family lie while the community prepares to participate in a small ceremony before their burial (Anna-Cat Brigida / Al Jazeera)

Two weeks after the massacre, the Salvadoran army told The Washington Post that it had investigated the case and found no evidence of a massacre. To this day, the Salvadoran army maintains this position on the case. NGOs have asked the military to publish important documents to assist in human rights trials, but the military has not been able to do so. The UN truth commission found no evidence of a military investigation.

Fight for justice

The victims' lawyers first appeared to open a case against the authors of the massacre in 1992, shortly after the signing of a peace agreement. But their hopes for justice were soon crushed.

The legislative assembly passed an amnesty law in 1993 that prevented the case from moving forward in a Salvadoran court.

In 2016, the country's Supreme Court revoked the amnesty law claiming it was unconstitutional. The lawyers representing the victims of the El Calabozo massacre moved to reopen the case. The police and the Attorney General's office began to investigate. Members of the Realegeno Bonilla family gave testimony, which led to the identification of the remains of the six victims.

All this is very difficult for us. What I ask for is justice and reparations. Margarita Realegeno Bonilla

Now, lawyers are waiting for army documents for the case to continue to the trial phase. But the documents they have received so far are incomplete or damaged. The army says that some documents do not exist, according to Irene Gómez, lawyer for the victims.

"This case has been open for 29 years, but there are still no results. (The lack of military documents) simply makes it slower," Gomez said. "The slower the case progresses, the more revictimization for families."

In August 2019, the country's ombudsman asked the president to use his power to open the military archives and the attorney general to investigate the case. President Nayib Bukele, who took office in June 2019, has not commented on the massacre, but has promised justice for the abuses of the civil war era. None responded to a request for comments from Al Jazeera before publication.

The family of the victims asks the government to provide reparations and pave the way for a trial.

"We ask for justice for the perpetrators of the massacre," Portillo said. "Because it was so unfair."