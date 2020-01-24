Eddie Howe: Bournemouth will take the magic of Harry Potter after the actor is seen at Vitality Stadium | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLbdaa63ee98e90951fcb9c3ab7aec7bbd11% %MINIFYHTMLbdaa63ee98e90951fcb9c3ab7aec7bbd12%

Howe: "It's not like we're looking for some magic to make a difference … but if there's some magic, we'll definitely take it!"







Eddie Howe joked that Bournemouth might need some witchcraft and sorcery to resurface from his downward battle after popular Harry Potter actor James Phelps visited Vitality Stadium on Thursday.

Phelps, 33, is widely known along with his twin brother Oliver for his portrayal of Fred and George Weasley in the Harry Potter movie series, and was seen alongside Cherries players Nathan Ake and Ryan Fraser in a film by training.

But Howe, who led Bournemouth to his first success in the league in seven games on Tuesday with a 3-1 victory over fellow Brighton fighters, admitted he was not aware of the actor's visit.

"I didn't know much about it, to be honest," Howe said. "It's not like we're looking for some magic to make a difference …

"I think it's something that just happened, a little by coincidence, but if there is any magic, we'll take it!

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Bournemouth's victory against Brighton in the Premier League.

"I've never seen a Harry Potter movie, so I apologize, so I can't say if it's good or not!"

Tuesday's victory at Vitality Stadium was ensured by an excellent performance in the goal of Aaron Ramsdale, 21, who made seven saves to keep Brighton's attackers at bay before conceding a consolation goal nine minutes from time .

The 21-year-old is currently in the England U21 configuration after winning the U19 European Championship in 2017 and Howe says that his experience in the younger national teams could bode well for his chances of being chosen for the England team of Gareth Southgate for Euro 2020.

Aaron Ramsdale made seven saves against Brighton

"I'm sure it's in the box," Howe said. "I am sure that you are very aware of Aaron for his good work with the young England teams he has been involved in."

"I think that was probably his best performance for us this season on Tuesday. He made a series of good saves, but also his general behavior was that of a very safe goalkeeper, someone who was in a very good place mentally and I think he inspired his back four, I said that after the game.

"So, the challenge for Aaron is to continue that way, and I think if he plays with his potential between now and the end of the season, I think he has a chance."

"But that should not be his priority. I would urge him, like all the players who are thinking about the summer, to focus on the next game, focus on being the best, on his team, in his football club, because that will define what you do next. "