Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 shakes eastern Turkey

Turkish authorities reported that an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 shook the east of the country on Friday.

The earthquake struck at 8:55 p.m. local time, near the city of Sivrice, in the eastern province of Elazig, said the Presidency of Disaster and Emergency Management.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told reporters that there were no reports of victims in Sivrice, but said the earthquake may have caused casualties in rural areas outside the city. He said the troops were waiting to help if necessary

The Kandilli seismology center in Istanbul said the earthquake measured 6.5.

The US Geological Survey UU. He gave the preliminary magnitude of 6.7, with the earthquake that not only affected Turkey, but also Syria, Georgia and Armenia.