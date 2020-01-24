Dolly Parton accidentally creates a challenge in social networks, and fans are here for it

It seems that new challenges arise on social networks every two days, and some gain more traction than others. From the simple Mannequin Challenge to the dangerous Tide Pod Challenge, these viral challenges seem to come and go no matter who started it. But that all changed this week when legendary singer Dolly Parton created a four-square grid meme that featured four different profile photos: one for LinkedIn, one for Facebook, one for Instagram and one for Tinder.

Parton innocently published the meme on his social media pages with the title: "Get him a woman who can do it all." He also added a blinking emoji, hinting that he has never needed sites like LinkedIn or Tinder, but he was having some fun.

In a matter of hours it became the "Dolly Parton Challenge,quot; in which everyone has begun to participate, including the celebrities on the A list.

The photo compilation of the 74-year-old woman presented four versions of herself. For her professional LinkedIn photo, she was ready to work and was wearing a tight, checkered blazer. In his Facebook photo, Parton posed for a sweet family photo and wore a Christmas sweater.

The Instagram photo, based on aesthetics, was a black and white image of the singer's old school wearing flared pants and holding her guitar. And, his picture of Tinder presented Parton ready for a sexy date dressed in a bunny suit, which is the outfit he wore when he posed for Playboy.

This immediately resonated among fans, and everyone from Ellen DeGeneres to Kerry Washington and Will Smith joined the fun. Other celebrities who have participated are Miley Cyrus, Terry Crews, Sharon Stone, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Campbell, Billy Ray Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon.

It is still unclear if Parton knows about the internet frenzy he has created, and neither Parton nor his publicist have responded to media requests. Does Dolly Parton run your social media accounts? Did this occur to you alone? There are so many questions!

For fans who want to participate in the meme action and participate in the Dolly Parton Challenge, the creator of four-square grid memes is available for free by clicking here.



