Dog The bounty hunter pays another touching tribute to Beth Chapman

Dog the Bounty Hunter still cries at his late wife, Beth Chapman, after she lost the battle against throat cancer in June last year. The reality show star turned to social networks to pay another tribute to the woman he loved and lost.

That said, he posted a picture of a pendant and, next to him, Dog wrote a very emotional and emotional message.

"My mind still speaks to you … my heart is still looking for you … my soul knows that you are at peace, there are no words to say," says the caption.

As for the necklace in the picture, it is silver and the circular pendant features two fireflies and diamonds.

This is not the first time that Duane pays tribute to his late wife.

In fact, since he left this world, he has been remembering it a lot on his social media platforms.

The morning after her death, he tweeted: "It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would get up to go hiking on the Koko Head Mountain." Only today, did he climb the ladder to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. & # 39;

The two had been married since 2006 and still seemed to love each other very much.

Dog also talked about the moment he learned that she was not going to survive cancer.

During an episode of Dog & # 39; s Most Wanted, he said that: ‘When he left the hospital for the first time, he was in recovery and could barely speak. And the doctor approached me and said: "I am not sure that it will come out of this." We've been trying to wake her up, she's been in and out of consciousness, she can fall into a coma. "

