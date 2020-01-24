Dillian Whyte could go to the United States for Andy Ruiz Jr's fight later this year | Boxing News





Dillian Whyte is discussing her fight schedule for 2020

Dillian Whyte could head to the United States to fight with Andy Ruiz Jr later this year, but Alexander Povetkin is the "favorite,quot; to become London's next opponent.

The British heavyweight will return to action in April or May, with promoter Eddie Hearn presenting an offer for a fight against Ruiz Jr, who suffered a point loss to Anthony Joshua in his rematch in Saudi Arabia.

Ruiz Jr, who separated from the company with coach Manny Robles, was reluctant to fight Joshua in Britain, but the head of Matchroom Boxing, Hearn, believes that the Mexican could reach an agreement to face Whyte in US territory .

Andy Ruiz Jr has been offered a fight against Whyte

"We are still in negotiations with Andy Ruiz," said Hearn Sky sports. "That fight is more likely to occur in the United States.

"That could be the second fight of the year for Dillian Whyte, or the first."

Povetkin has traveled to the United Kingdom for three of his last fights, including a points win over Hughie Fury in The O2 in October, and the Russian could return to Whyte.

"Right now, Povetkin is the favorite," said Hearn. "We are looking for the return of Dillian Whyte in late April, or early May."

2:46 Whyte reflects on 2019 and describes his plans for next year Whyte reflects on 2019 and describes his plans for next year

Whyte has welcomed an explosive match against Povektin, a former WBA heavyweight champion.

"If you want it, you can get it," Whyte said. Sky sports. "It's going to be a breakup, because he's not really an engine and I'm not really an engine, so he's a fighter and I get ahead of myself."

"We're going to have a scrap. Povetkin comes to fight, isn't he? He doesn't come in. I'm the same, so let's understand."