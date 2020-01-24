Diddy gets excited about some amazing children who found strength in one of his songs to fight a terrible disease

Diddy was amazed to discover that his music is so inspiring for a group of children who found strength in their music. He shared an emotional news on his social media account, and you can also check it below.

& # 39; WOW! I AM INSPIRED OF THIS These children are so strong and I am honored to have found strength in one of my songs. They are not afraid and motivate me like never before. And, of course, I will dance with all of you! Every time I feel that my energy changes, I get up and dance. It keeps my vibrations high! Dance I will dance with all of you every day! Never stop believing … and remember that WE ARE NOT GOING ANYWHERE! "Diddy subtitled the emotional post.

A follower said: tienes There you go, brother. The best part of fame, "and someone else posted this:" So silly! These children are everything! I would like to invite everyone to Ellis's first birthday! Greatness!! # strength # wisdom #power. "

Someone else posted: "Music is a powerful tool for conveying a message," and one fan wrote: "It's amazing !!!" Blessing after your loss! You can help others who suffer! 🦋 ’

One commenter said: ‘So inspiring! I know you can't meet all the children in the video, contact Cassidy. I'm pretty sure she will make her the happiest girl in the world. I told someone today that you are a positive person. I like to follow you. "

Someone else posted this: ‘God bless all the children in the world with health and happiness! I am a living witness of a soldier who fights against leukemia, but God is always with us "and a fan wrote:" They chose a great song to inspire them to defeat Cancer❤️ "

Another commenter said the following: Gracias Thank you, @diddy, this means a lot to us! @joinourfam @milktyson and all families We are not going anywhere! It's Bad Boy for a lifetime 💯 ’

Diddy recently impressed fans once again after honoring women on social media and mentioning the late Kim Porter.



