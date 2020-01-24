Diddy causes an increase in donations for children fighting cancer by sharing the viral campaign video

%MINIFYHTMLbfcc3022f97d9944f50caf6327128b8c11% %MINIFYHTMLbfcc3022f97d9944f50caf6327128b8c12%

Fighting All Monsters, a nonprofit organization based in Miami, Florida, reportedly received more than 300 consultations to volunteer, among others, one hour after the rapper's publication & # 39; Bad Boy for Life & # 39 ;.

Sean & # 39;P Diddy& # 39; Combs caused an influx of donations to Fighting All Monsters (FAM), a nonprofit organization based in Miami, Florida, after sharing a campaign video with its followers on social media.

The initiative came to light when cannabis tycoon Milk Tyson launched a viral campaign to get Diddy to join his crusade to help children fight cancer, in an attempt to obtain a segment of "The Ellen DeGeneres show".

In the images, children of the organization appeared with Snoop Dogg, dancing Diddy's hit song "Bad Boy for Life" and asking him to join them.

When rapper Diddy found out about the images, he shared the clip on his social media pages, and the organization said he has seen an increase in inquiries from people who want to get involved.

According to TMZ, one person donated 100 iPads to the children in the video, while an executive from tech giant Apple asked the nonprofit about ways to help children.

According to reports, FAM, which supports pediatric cancer patients, has also seen an influx of people requesting to volunteer, receiving more than 300 consultations within an hour of Diddy's publication.

Apparently, the rapper's post also inspired someone to donate 2 tickets to the Super Bowl on February 2, which means that two center children will experience the annual National Football League (NFL) championship game.