Derek Hough defends Julianne Hough's "crazy,quot; energy healing video

Derek Hough is speaking in defense of his sister, Julianne Hough, regarding its viral video in the headlines.
In recent days, images of the first Dancing with the stars Pro has been doing rounds on social networks, showing her to participate in an energy healing demonstration with Dr. John Amaral. In the video, taken this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Julianne could be heard releasing what sounded like an orgasmic scream when the doctor's hand loomed over his body. At the same time, Julianne's body reacted to the doctor's floating hand moving up and down.
During the demonstration, which aired on Facebook, Julianne, 31, explained: "I feel much more liberated inside that I can clearly tell my truth, be in my power and not feel overcome by emotion, my mind and I we feel free within myself to be. "
Julianne, executive director of the Kinrgy health and wellness movement, added: "Our body is our vessel to maintain our energy and that is the most important thing we can deal with."
After the demonstration appeared online, a clip of Julianne's reaction was published on social media with the title: "I will tell my children that this is & # 39; The Exorcist & # 39;".
In the comments of the publication, Julianne's brother, Derek, wrote: "This seems crazy and crazy, but diving into it with the understanding of pure energy is a rather wild experience. Perhaps ahead of its time, but worth it have an open mind. "
And, even though the commentators have split over the video, Julianne is laughing for the last time. In response to the legend about The ExorcistJulianne commented: "I thought the same thing when I first saw it too!"
The "Transform,quot; singer, who has really been going through a period of transition in her life, also added a laughing emoji.
