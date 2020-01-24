Derek Hough defends Julianne Hough's "crazy,quot; energy healing video

Derek Hough is speaking in defense of his sister, Julianne Hough, regarding its viral video in the headlines.

In recent days, images of the first Dancing with the stars Pro has been doing rounds on social networks, showing her to participate in an energy healing demonstration with Dr. John Amaral. In the video, taken this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Julianne could be heard releasing what sounded like an orgasmic scream when the doctor's hand loomed over his body. At the same time, Julianne's body reacted to the doctor's floating hand moving up and down.

During the demonstration, which aired on Facebook, Julianne, 31, explained: "I feel much more liberated inside that I can clearly tell my truth, be in my power and not feel overcome by emotion, my mind and I we feel free within myself to be. "