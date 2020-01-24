Demolitions in Ivory Coast: neighborhood near the airport cleared | Ivory Coast News

%MINIFYHTML6779ca7c98a1037a3db4219c3580c61b11% %MINIFYHTML6779ca7c98a1037a3db4219c3580c61b12%

The Ivory Coast government ordered the demolition of houses that, he says, are too close to the airport, near the commercial capital, Abidjan.

Tens of thousands of people live in the area, but the government says their homes are illegal and pose a security risk.

But they say they have been attacked because they are poor.



Laura Burdon-Manley of Al Jazeera reports.