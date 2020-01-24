Demi Lovato's messages on mental health will leave you inspired

Demi lovato He is a survivor!
As a new chapter continues with a Grammy 2020 performance and a great Super Bowl concert, the music superstar continues to be open and honest with fans about her health and her trip to the Hollywood spotlight.
A few days before performing his new song "Anyone,quot; on the biggest music night, Demi sat down for a sincere interview with Zane Lowe. During the revealing conversation, the Grammy nominee explained what makes her happy today.
"My success is not … (no) it measures my happiness. When I think about what makes me happy today, I think of my family. I think of my friends. I think of my team. I think of people that, connections, connections of soul. Meaningful relationships, exactly, "he shared. "And I don't know how that is. I don't even know if I see him with a man or a woman, but I only know that at some point, I would love to do it in this decade. And if so, this decade doesn't happen, maybe next time, I don't know. We'll see. "
She continued: "But I would love to start doing more things that make me happy and I worry less about success."
Throughout his trip, Demi has also been on a path to spirituality. While she left the church for many years, she has found a place in Los Angeles that "accepts me for who I am."
"I had to realize the God I am looking for, the God I love and the God I want to be my God is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, always at an arm's length and constantly with me," he explained . "And feel that kind of change. I don't know, I feel more secure and I feel renewed."
Check out more of Demi's most memorable quotes about mental health in our gallery below.
In social networks
"Something I already did is remove the tags on Instagram," Demi shared in an interview with Zane Lowe. "So I can't see what people tag me in, I'm pretty sure I've also removed comments from everything."
In your support system
Next to a selfie with Matthew Scott Montgomery Y Sirah, the pop star wrote on Instagram: "Thank you for never leaving me in my darkest moments, forever drying my tears … even when they are watching Moana.. thanks for being loyal, honest and so grateful for every little thing. I am very fortunate to be the best friend of two incredible souls who are so talented and creative because they inspire me every day. And you support me so much and every little thing I do. You have traveled all over the country to visit me and you have stayed with me in my house for days and days when I am struggling to make sure that I am well, but the most important thing is that you never abandoned me as did the others when I was going through s – t. You were there to listen, without judgment and only love, and I can never fully express what that means to me. "
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
On the promotion of positivity
"What I would say to someone who is fighting right now, is trying to find gratitude," Demi shared earlier. "It is so important that you try to find gratitude in your life and focus on the positive things and when you can do that, or you can help others, you can leave you and you & # 39; be able to look at your life from a different perspective Sometimes it's really challenging and really difficult, but it's something that helps me every day, and so far it has worked. "
Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho / Getty Images for the ARD Foundation
About learning with age
"The last decade has taught me a lifetime of lessons. I have learned that secrets make you sick. I am learning to be a voice and not a victim. I learned that sex is natural. I learned that love is necessary, distress is inevitable. and loneliness is brutal, "said the 25-year-old pop star in her documentary Simply complicated. "I learned that the key to being happy is telling your truth and being well without all the answers."
C Flanigan / Getty Images
On his 21st birthday
"I was used to drinking and getting high on my birthday. I always imagined that my 21st was a big party where I would get mad and go crazy. But I realized that there is much more to life than that," Demi shared with Cosmopolitan for Latinas in 2014. "I am very proud of how far I have come, but I definitely want to win a Grammy someday, and I dream of winning an Oscar. I want to keep turning and build my fan base and make music that will last for decades."
Gotham / GC Images
About being bipolar
"I think that when people refer to me as bipolar, it's true, I'm bipolar, but I don't like people to use it as a label," Demi previously told Elivs Duran of iHeartRadio. "It's something I have, it's not what I am. I think Demi Lovato, an activist, is something I would really be proud of. I think it's important to talk about the things you believe in because your voice will be heard no matter what position I am in a position where more people will hear my voice than they would 10, 15 years ago, I use my voice to do more than sing and use it to talk about mental health because it is something that I am very passionate. I would say that everyone knows the true self because there is nothing to hide. "
Steve Jennings / Getty Images
Touching rock bottom at 19
"I think when I was 19, I had a moment when I thought, & # 39; Oh my God … that's alcoholic behavior. It's not like that anymore, I'm young and rebellious and I'm having fun, it was, wow , I am one of those people … I have to fix my relationship & # 39; ", he shared with Access Hollywood Remembering your decision to go to rehab.
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Mastercard
In five years of sobriety
"Very grateful. It has been a long journey. So many ups and downs. So many times I wanted to fall back, but I sat down in my hands and begged God to ease the obsession. I am very proud of myself, but I could not have done it." without my superior power (God), my family, friends and everyone else who supported me, "Demi shared on Instagram." I feel humble and cheerful today. Thank you all for being by my side and believing in me. "
John Shearer / Getty Images for dcp
In six years of sobriety
"Yesterday was a really big day for me," Demi told a crowded audience at the Barclays Center in March 2018. "Yesterday, six years ago, I was drinking vodka from a Sprite bottle at nine in the morning, throwing up on him and I remember thinking, "This is no longer cute. This is no longer fun. And I'm like my dad. "So I made changes in my life. The reason I became so open about my story is because I know that there are people here tonight who need to ask for help and I want them to know that it's okay. Mental health is something that we all need to talk about and we must take away the stigma, so let us be aware that everyone knows that it is okay to have a mental illness and an addiction problem, I am bipolar, whatever, I take care of myself. enough for the support they have given me over the years. And they have forgiven me for my mistakes. So thank you for being part of saving my life. I love you. "
Andreas Rentz / Getty Images for MTV
About his motivations to get sober
"I knew I had a lot of life ahead of me, but one of the main reasons to be sober was to be near my little sister because my mom and dad (they said I couldn't be near her) if I was doing things," he explained. Of me The Jonathan Ross show.
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
On the end of stigma with mental illness
"It's not about politics, it's just the right thing. I'm here today as proof that you can live a normal and empowered life with mental illness," Demi shared at the National Democratic Convention in 2016 before performing her song "Confident."
ABC / Image Group LA
On breaking his sobriety
"Mom, I'm sorry, I'm not sober anymore / And dad, please forgive me for the spilled drinks on the floor / To those who never left me / We've been on this road before I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore," he sings Demi in his song "Sober,quot;. "And I'm sorry for the fans that I lost that saw me fall again. I want to be a role model / but I'm just human."
