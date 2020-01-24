Demi Lovato's messages on mental health will leave you inspired

Demi lovato He is a survivor!

As a new chapter continues with a Grammy 2020 performance and a great Super Bowl concert, the music superstar continues to be open and honest with fans about her health and her trip to the Hollywood spotlight.

A few days before performing his new song "Anyone,quot; on the biggest music night, Demi sat down for a sincere interview with Zane Lowe. During the revealing conversation, the Grammy nominee explained what makes her happy today.

"My success is not … (no) it measures my happiness. When I think about what makes me happy today, I think of my family. I think of my friends. I think of my team. I think of people that, connections, connections of soul. Meaningful relationships, exactly, "he shared. "And I don't know how that is. I don't even know if I see him with a man or a woman, but I only know that at some point, I would love to do it in this decade. And if so, this decade doesn't happen, maybe next time, I don't know. We'll see. "

She continued: "But I would love to start doing more things that make me happy and I worry less about success."