Demi Lovato talks about her overdose, having a family and religion in a new interview

Demi Lovato is on his way to having a great comeback with new music. Recently he revealed many unknown things about his new life opportunity.

The Disney Channel student visited Zane Lowe to talk about her life after an almost fatal overdose. She commented on everything from letting certain people go to having a family and their relationship with God.

When it comes to sobriety, a great factor in staying on the straight and narrow path is the company that maintains.

Lovato told the host: ‘I think that as you meet people and as people enter your life, you still have to make a decision every time you like it, is it someone I want close to? And if it is someone who has a good influence on you and who supports the life you want to live, keep it. But if they are not, if it is not conducive to your trip where you want to be, there is no need for them to be in your life. "

He also revealed that he hopes to have a family this decade, whether with a man or a woman.

‘When I think about my future for the decade, I think that at some point in this decade I want to start a family. That would be silly. I don't even know if I see him with a man or a woman, but I know that at some point I would love to do it in this decade. And if it doesn't happen this decade, maybe next time, I don't know. "

It also touches her new faith that was triggered by manager Scooter Braun by taking her to study the Bible.

‘Then he took me there, and I heard God clearer than I had heard him in a long time. I was like, ‘Oh, you know what? This year is about, I need to focus on myself and my relationship with myself and my relationship with God. "

Lovato also plans to make his new single called Anyone at the Grammys that was written a few days before his overdose.

It's amazing to see that Demi is getting strong.



