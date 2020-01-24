Demi Lovato talks about her overdose, child stardom and her sexuality

Demi lovatois discussing his recovery, new music and plans for the future in a new revealing interview with Zane Lowe.

Now that a new chapter is beginning in her life, the singer is addressing all the events that led her to where she is now. From the almost deadly overdose to the months of recovery, the 27-year-old girl honestly reveals the lessons she learned in the past year and a half.

The main of these life lessons is Demi's desire to concentrate on herself and her health, above all else. "I feel you can use things to face life and music has been a great survival mechanism for me," he explains in the interview for New Music Daily on Apple Beats One. "It has been very therapeutic for me, but there is a lot to the music can be done before you have to take responsibility and you have to take the initiative to get the help you need. "

And, of course, he talks about his next musical release and the exciting opportunities to perform both in the Grammys and in the Super Bowl.

To read your own words, see the transcript below.