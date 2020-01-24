Demi Lovato talks about her overdose, child stardom and her sexuality

Demi lovatois discussing his recovery, new music and plans for the future in a new revealing interview with Zane Lowe.
Now that a new chapter is beginning in her life, the singer is addressing all the events that led her to where she is now. From the almost deadly overdose to the months of recovery, the 27-year-old girl honestly reveals the lessons she learned in the past year and a half.
The main of these life lessons is Demi's desire to concentrate on herself and her health, above all else. "I feel you can use things to face life and music has been a great survival mechanism for me," he explains in the interview for New Music Daily on Apple Beats One. "It has been very therapeutic for me, but there is a lot to the music can be done before you have to take responsibility and you have to take the initiative to get the help you need. "
And, of course, he talks about his next musical release and the exciting opportunities to perform both in the Grammys and in the Super Bowl.
To read your own words, see the transcript below.
On what it means for her to interpret her new song "Anyone,quot; in the Grammys:
"I feel like I've been waiting for this moment for so long … It only tells a fraction of my story, but it's still a bit and it's enough to show the world where I've been."
"I recorded the voice four days before (the overdose). The lyrics took on a totally different meaning (after). By the time I recorded it, I almost heard and heard these lyrics as a cry for help. Somehow you listen again and you think, how nobody heard this song and thought: & # 39; Let's help this girl & # 39 ;?
"I even think I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt I was fine, but clearly I was not. I even heard it and said: & # 39; God, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself . I feel I was in denial. "
New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Beats from Apple Music 1
"It was about a week after I was in the hospital and I was finally awake, and I only remember hearing the songs I had just recorded and thinking: & # 39; If there ever comes a time when I come back from this, I want to sing This song & # 39; you know, a part of me was like looking to the future because that's what I do.When I'm fighting or when I'm going through a difficult time, I look to the future in search of hope and change my perspective about things. Especially when I go through something difficult, I always stop and think: & # 39; Well, why is God making this happen to me? & # 39; "
Upon reaching an agreement with what happened:
"I am in the process of being more and more prepared as time goes by. I think it has taken me a long time to get so far, that it is to perform a song that is so vulnerable to me on a stage in front of all my colleagues and coworkers, even the people I admire. It's a bit stressful to think about that. But at the same time I am grateful to have the opportunity to sit here and talk to you and tell you a little about my story. "
"With the next song I go out I think I tell more about the story. With this one he only tells you a little about where he was just before and after."
On reducing bad influences and finding a circle of supportive friends:
"The help I received was from people I met in new treatment centers or new doctors, new people like that who have been really useful and beneficial for the trip and the life I am living today."
He adds that he is still in the "process,quot; of eliminating negative influences. "I think that as you meet people and as people come into your life, you still have to make a decision whenever you want, is it someone I want close to, you know? And if it's someone who is a good influence for you and support the life you want to live, then keep them. But if they are not, if it is not conducive to your journey on which you want to be, there is no need for them to be in your life. "
"I think it's only part of the growth. As people enter your life, as you know people, you learn red flags throughout your life; things you should look for. Unless you are 100 years old with an experience of life, you will never know immediately who is good for you and who is not. Sometimes you let yourself be fooled. Sometimes you enter into relationships that you think are healthy and then you realize, & # 39; Wow, that really It wasn't healthy at all. It's not that you're not cautious, you're not aware. It's just that you don't realize until later until they do something or do something and it's like, "Oh, this isn't working." I think that keeps happening and it's just a learning experience at all times. "
Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Teen Vogue
On the "precautions,quot; you are taking to prevent another relapse in the middle of your return to the spotlight:
"Something I have already done is remove the tags on Instagram. Therefore, I cannot see what people label me. I am pretty sure that I have also removed comments from everything."
"Something I have dealt with in the past is having really incredible experiences like the Grammys or tours or concerts or the like. I have to be aware that, well, I'm going to crash because my adrenaline will go all the way of the week, and then I'll have this performance. Whether it's great or not, my adrenaline will collapse on Monday morning. So it's definitely something I've talked about with my team like, & # 39; Hello, we must be cautious … "I could crash on Monday. Let's take precautions. Maybe I will do more meditation on Monday, "or whatever." Maybe I have more therapy or support. "
"Then, obviously, the Super Bowl will also happen. And that will be really exciting. But it's important to plan ahead so you don't come on Monday after the Grammys, I'm not sitting there shaking my thumbs like," Ok, do you? What am I doing with my life now? Where do I get this? How can I beat so high? Just get ready.
On what the future holds, including plans for a family:
"I have my own music that excites me a lot. As I said, I mentioned the song that came out after this. I'm really excited for the music I'm releasing. I also have some things that go out with other people; that's really exciting. So it will be a great year and I feel the momentum, I feel the emotion and I'm ready for it. "
"When I think about my future for the decade, I think that at some point in this decade I want to start a family. That would be silly."
All this is great and beautiful and I'm lucky and I'm blessed and I'm grateful. But I have learned, clearly, if all this made you happy, I would not have finished where I did it. "
Instagram / Demi Lovato
"My success is not … (no) it measures my happiness. When I think about what makes me happy today, I think of my family. I think of my friends. I think of my team. I think of people that, connections, connections of soul. Meaningful relationships, exactly. And I don't know what that looks like. I don't even know if I see it with a man or a woman, but I know that at some point I would do it. I love doing that in this decade. And if it doesn't happen this decade , maybe next time, I don't know. We'll see. But I'd love to start doing more things that make me happy and worry less about success. "
"You know, throughout my career I always thought, & # 39; Oh, I want such a bad Grammy & # 39; or & # 39; I want this & # 39; or & # 39; I want that & # 39; and a number one here, A number one over there. & # 39; All of those things are great and if you can achieve that, it's amazing. But I know that I personally don't fill that void inside me that only love, appreciation and gratitude can fill. "
PBS
About being a child star:
"I will be on the beach and someone will take a picture of me in a bathing suit without asking. It's like people say," Well, you asked for this life. "And it's like, & # 39; Well, first of all, I had seven u eight years when I decided what I wanted to do Barney and his friends. & # 39; No seven or eight year old child can fully understand what life will come with on television. No child can understand that. No adult can understand that. And then you add the social networks, which arose when I had about 15 million. Millions of people comment on your body, how you look, your skin, your talent, who you are dating, who you are friends with, who you are fighting with, and you are like, & # 39; Can I be a teenager? & # 39; Like … No So yes, I feel I definitely had a strange life, and yes, it was my choice, but I didn't expect it to be what it is today. I think even the idea of celebrity is completely different from the idea of celebrity 20, 30 years ago. The celebrities could be themselves and no, the paparazzi were not huge. Not since then as the Britney Spears days where as if they began to harass her. It really wasn't a thing until those days. "
New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Beats from Apple Music 1
On his way to spirituality:
"You know what is really funny, is that I walked away from the church for many years. I did not feel welcome. It was also like questioning my sexuality and I just found a place here in Los Angeles that accepts me for who I am not care about who I love, and there's no trial. That's what I needed, it was a place without trial. I hadn't found it until about a month ago. "
"Actually, my manager Scooter braun It was like, & # 39; Hey, you …? & # 39 ;, I was having a really tough night. And he said: & # 39; Hey, do you want to go to the Bible study? & # 39; And I said: & # 39; Wait, aren't you Jewish? & # 39; But he said: & # 39; You know what? Let's go. If it's going to help you, let's go. Then he took me there, and I heard God clearer than I had heard him in a long time. I was like, & # 39; Oh, you know what? This year is about, I need to focus on myself and my relationship with myself and my relationship with God & # 39; ".
"I try to look for God through other experiences, whether through other relationships or substances, you know? And it's like I have to realize the God I'm looking for, the God I love and the God I want to be my God 24/7, always one arm away, and constantly with me. And feeling that kind of change. I don't know, I feel more secure and I feel renewed. "
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.