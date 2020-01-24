Demi Lovato says she is determined to have meaningful relationships ’in the new decade with either men or women

%MINIFYHTML41fdfa6d8d18d0d4b8fb0a5093acea9e11% %MINIFYHTML41fdfa6d8d18d0d4b8fb0a5093acea9e12%

During his interview with Apple Music, Demi Lovato talked about his love life and revealed that he really wants to build "meaningful relationships,quot; in this new decade, no matter what! In addition, he also revealed that it does not matter if his partner is male or female, since it turns out that his sexuality is "fluid."

During the interview, just before his great return to the Grammy Awards, Demi was willing to tell him everything, including everything about his goals for the entire decade!

That said, he made it clear that, more than anything, he wants to build meaningful and lasting relationships in the next ten years!

And who knows? Maybe she finds one and starts a family of her own!

‘When I think about what makes me happy today, I think about my family. I think of my friends I think of my team. Meaningful relationships And I don't know what that looks like. I don't even know if I see him with a man or a woman, but I know that at some point I would love to do it in this decade, "he said during the interview for Apple Music.

At some point, she revealed that for a while, she did not have the comfort of being part of a supportive community like a church.

She explained that she "avoided,quot; going to one simply because she "didn't feel welcome."

"I was also questioning my sexuality," Demi said.

Fortunately for her, she "has just found a place here in Los Angeles that accepts me for who I am regardless of who I love, and there is no judgment."

The artist has really mentioned that she is not exactly straight, without putting a label, also in 2018!

While chatting with Billboard at that time, she shared that "I am very fluent." I think love is love. You can find it with any gender. I like the freedom to flirt with anyone. "



