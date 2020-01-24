Demi Lovato believes that the new song & # 39; Anyone & # 39; Was Her & # 39; Cry for Help & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML582e0c915569dea58b22ebe20a498e1a11% %MINIFYHTML582e0c915569dea58b22ebe20a498e1a12%

Before her musical return at the Grammy Awards 2020, the singer of & # 39; Sober & # 39; Talk to Apple Music presenter Zane Lowe about the song she recorded four days before her 2018 overdose.

Demi lovato I still can't believe that anyone has noticed that the song he recorded four days before his 2018 overdose was a cry for help.

The 27-year-old singer will make her musical return at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night (January 26), when she will perform the song in question, "Anyone," at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and tells Apple Music host Zane Lowe It is clear to her that she was trying to communicate with those who took care of her when she wrote it.

"I just want to go there and tell my story and I have three minutes to do it," he tells Lowe. "I'm going to do my best. It only tells a fraction of my story, but it's still a bit and it's enough to show the world where I've been."

"This song was actually written and recorded very shortly before everything happened … I almost heard and heard these lyrics as a cry for help. You listen and think, & # 39; how no one heard this song and think, ¡ let's help this girl! & # 39; "

"I even think I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt I was fine, but clearly I wasn't."

Lovato wishes she could go back in time to help herself: "I was singing this song and I didn't even realize that the lyrics were so heavy and emotional until after the fact," he explains. "About a week after I was in the hospital and I was finally awake, I just remember hearing the songs I had just recorded and thinking: & # 39; If I ever come back from this, I want to sing this song & # 39 ;.

And while "Anyone" will help fans understand where he was at the lowest point of his life, Demi reveals that there is a second song that will be released in 2020 that will really open up about how he felt.

"With the next song I go out, I think I tell more about the story," he adds. "With this (anyone), it only tells you a little about where it was just before and after."

And with the arrival of the Grammys and a performance of the US National Anthem. UU. In the Super Bowl a week later, Lovato tells Lowe that he is taking precautions to make sure his mental state is good.

"Something I've tried in the past is having really amazing experiences like the Grammys or a tour or concerts or things like that, and I have to keep in mind that & # 39; OK, I'm going to collapse because my adrenaline is it's going to go all weekend, and then I'm going to have this performance (and) if it's going great or not, my adrenaline will collapse on Monday morning. "

"I've talked to my team about this, like, & # 39; Hey, we must be cautious. It could fail on Monday. Let's take precautions, so maybe I will do more meditation on Monday … Maybe I have more therapy or support & # 39 ; "

"It's important to plan ahead, so that the Monday after the Grammys, I'm not sitting there, circling with my thumbs like, & # 39; OK, what am I doing with my life now? Where do I get this? How can I hit so high? Just get ready. "