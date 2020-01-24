Danny Rose: Bournemouth in talks with Tottenham to sign the left back | Soccer news

Bournemouth, Newcastle and Watford are three of the six Premier League clubs interested in signing Danny Rose this month.





Danny Rose has just over 16 months remaining in his contract at Tottenham

Bournemouth is in talks with Tottenham about an agreement to sign defender Danny Rose.

Watford and Newcastle also requested to sign Rose on loan, however, the Spurs would prefer a permanent sale or a loan with the obligation to buy in the summer.

The current 29-year agreement at Hotspur Way expires in June 2021.

The England international is eager to play in the 2020 Eurocup and believes that regular first team football is essential to make its way into the team.

Rose has been restless for some time and will ultimately decide where, if somewhere, she moves.

The left back, who will become a free agent after next season, has appeared in just three of the last 14 games of the Tottenham Premier League. Only one of those began, a 1-0 loss to Liverpool on January 11.

Ryan Sessegnon and Japhet Tanganga have started ahead of Rose on the left side in recent weeks.

Ben Davies will be another option for José Mourinho once he returns from an ankle injury, while Jan Vertonghen can also play on the left side.

Mourinho downplayed conversations earlier this week about a fight in training camp with Rose. It was reported that the couple faced after Rose was out of Saturday's 0-0 draw at Watford.

Rose insisted in November that he intended to see the rest of his contract with the Spurs and would not be forced out.

It was understood that the Spurs were eager to unload the 29-year-old last summer, and left him out of his squad for the preseason trip to Asia so he could "explore possible opportunities with other clubs."

Watford, who is desperate to reinforce on the left side this month, failed with an offer for Rose on the day of the deadline in August, when he was at the club's training ground.

Steve Bruce admitted earlier this week that Newcastle is looking to sign a left back after losing Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett for injuries that end the season.

