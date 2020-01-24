Danny McBride has no idea why Kanye West asked him to play the rapper in Biopic

%MINIFYHTMLfdece3e77ac1c09cba798bbff15ee95811% %MINIFYHTMLfdece3e77ac1c09cba798bbff15ee95812%

WENN / FayesVision / Avalon

The star of & # 39; Righteous Gemstones & # 39; admit that it was & # 39; quite impressive & # 39; Receive a phone call from the rapper & # 39; Follow God & # 39 ;, who wanted the comedian to play it in a movie.

Owe a Kanye west biopic see daylight Danny McBride He may be taking the lead role of the hit creator "Black Skinhead." Yes, the rapper himself once asked the white actor / comedian to portray him in a movie about him.

The "This is the end"Star remembers the surreal moment in which he received the offer in an interview with The Guardian." Kanye asked me to play it in a movie of his life, "he says with a laugh." That was a pretty impressive phone call. "

Fans could get confused when they heard that West chose McBride to play it and they are not alone. The "Assistant Directors"The student himself had no idea why the 42-year-old hip-hop star wanted him for the role, while they have no physical resemblance." I don't know why he wanted me to do it. Maybe that feeling of ego that I can portray? I have no idea, "he shares.

McBride spoke for the first time about receiving West's offer in July 2019. Go through "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"to promote your HBO series"The fair gems"he recalled his special moment after moving to Charleston.

"I had a rather interesting guest shortly after moving there," he told the host. Jimmy Kimmel. "One day I received a phone call from nowhere and the voice sounded familiar, but I wasn't sure who it was. I thought, & # 39; Hello? & # 39; and he said: & # 39; Hey, are you Danny there? "He said:" This is Kanye West & # 39; "McBride recalled," I thought it was a joke. He basically said he was a fan of mine and wanted to come hang out. "

The rapper then headed to Charleston, where they met and spent time in a boat. "I had an idea for a project that I think was a pretty bright idea," he said.Tropical thunder"The actor counted." He wanted to make a movie about his life story and he wanted me to interpret it. "

Finding him hard to believe, Kimmel asked in a moment: "Are you sure this happened? Because you've used drugs, right?" Then, jokingly, it was suggested to play Kim Kardashian In the alleged biopic, "If you can interpret it, I could interpret it, right?"