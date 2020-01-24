Danny Masterson accused of killing the rape accuser's dogs with rat poison

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

Chrissie Carnell-Bixler claimed that alum & # 39; Men at Work & # 39; and the Church of Scientology were responsible for the death of their dogs that died after eating rat poison wrapped in raw meat.

A woman who accused the actor Danny Masterson of rape now blamed the star for poisoning and killing two of his dogs.

Chrissie Carnell-Bixler and her husband, The Mars Volta singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala, both went to Instagram on Tuesday, January 22 to reveal that their dogs had died after eating rat poison wrapped in raw meat. In the shocking publications, the couple claimed that Danny and the Church of Scientology were responsible for the heinous act: deliberately leaving poisoned meat in their yard.

"I am at the vet dealing with another injured animal. This is what I have been finding in my forehead and backyard. This is what Scientology does when you talk about the predators they protect," Cedric wrote.

Next to a photo of the dogs, named Biscuit and Ethel, Chrissie wrote on his Instagram: "Scientology and Danny Masterson have now killed two of my sweet dogs. Biscuit would have turned one this week … Baby Ethel, please be careful of our little Biskey until we meet again … How many times can a heart break? "

Chrissie is one of the four actresses who appeared in 2017 to accuse Danny of sexual assault. He strongly denied the accusations at the time, but the consequences cost him his role in the Netflix comedy "The ranch".

Then, last August, Chrissie and the other three women sued the "That & # 39; 70s Show" star and the Church of Scientology, claiming they conspired to cover up the rape and sexual assault charges against him.

Neither Danny nor the Church of Scientology had commented on Chrissie's latest accusations when WENN went to the press.