Dallas Keuchel apologizes for the Astros poster theft scandal, says Mike Fiers broke the & # 39; clubhouse rule & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML048d71e512a8c0214b2e6eede6a3725c11% %MINIFYHTML048d71e512a8c0214b2e6eede6a3725c12%

The former Astros pitcher, Dallas Keuchel, apologized on Friday for the poster theft scheme that Houston used during his time with the team, but also hinted that there were other guilty teams and confirmed that some of his former teammates are not happy with right-handed Mike Fiers for exposing the franchise.

"It's exactly what the state of baseball was at that time," Keuchel, now with the White Sox, told reporters in the FanFest of his new team. "Was it against the rules? Yes, it was. And personally I am sorry for what happened in the whole situation."

%MINIFYHTML048d71e512a8c0214b2e6eede6a3725c13% %MINIFYHTML048d71e512a8c0214b2e6eede6a3725c14%

COLUMN: MLB needs more whistleblowers

Keuchel was with Houston from 2012-18, which means he was with the Astros during the 2017 and & # 39; 18 seasons in which they used a central field camera to steal signs from opposing receivers and transmit the information to the hitters hitting a trash can.

However, offering some warnings for his apology, Keuchel he pointed that "it was not like in all the games that we had,quot; and implied that the Astros were not the only equipment that steals signals, in spite of not offering many tests to support that affirmation.

"The other side of the equation is, & # 39; hey, I know these teams are using multiple signs. What are they doing those for? & # 39;" Keuchel said, by the Houston television station KRIV. "He just dated the Astros. There are many people who regret in that organization, including myself, what happened."

Houston box players Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman did not apologize while meeting with journalists at Astros FanFest last week, and Altuve agent Scott Boras told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic this week that he did not feel that Players should offer an apology even though MLB said in a statement. They report that the scheme was "player driven."

"The coaches and managers encouraged them to use the information. It doesn't come from the player individually. It comes from the team," Boras told Rosenthal. "The reality is that the apologies (should come) from people who had notice, not from people who didn't have notice."

Astros owner Jim Crane told reporters on Tuesday that players will apologize for spring training.

The scandal began in November when Fiers, who launched for the 2015-17 Astros, told The Athletic about the plan. Later, MLB launched an investigation, which led to the Astros general manager, Jeff Luhnow, and manager A.J. Hinch, Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Mets manager Carlos Beltrán lost their jobs.

As expected, Fiers' role did not sit well with his former Houston teammates, Keuchel said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

"For most of us, the human element is real," he said, "and many boys are not happy that Mike has come out and said something, or the fact that this has happened."

Keuchel continued, according to KRIV: "It stinks to the extent that the clubhouse rule was broken. And that's where I'll go with that."