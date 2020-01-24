Courteney Cox publishes a retroactive image of the cast of "Friends,quot; enjoying dinner together just before filming The Finale 15 years ago!

Friends' staunch fans could, understandably, barely contain their excitement when they saw that Courteney Cox had posted something really special on their social media page of choice. The actress who played Monica in the popular sitcom shared a photo of all the "friends,quot; enjoying her "last dinner,quot; just before filming the final episode of the show!

That said, you can see Cox, along with Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc sitting around a small table but full of food, enjoying a good meal together not less than 15 years ago!

It was exciting and memorable, but also very emotional without a doubt since the show was coming to an end.

The ’The Last Supper’ before filming ‘The Last One’ on January 23, 2004. #tbt #friends ’, Cox wrote alongside the iconic image he chose to mark Throwback Thursday.

And that wasn't even everything! In fact, the publication was a slide show and also included a close-up photo of the blue cover for the final episode script.

Indeed, the final two-part episode, which aired in May 2004, became one of the most watched show finals!

It was not long before some of the actress's famous friends reacted to the recoil photos.

After all, with such a nostalgic post, you will surely receive a lot of positive attention!

That said, Cox co-star and real-life best friend Jennifer Aniston went to the comments section to leave three emojis crying and laughing.

In addition, comedian Whitney Cummings noticed something very interesting in the picture and did not hesitate to point out: "You and Jens have their hands on so many thighs hahaha."

As you may know, this very special publication comes at the perfect time as there is a possible meeting of friends in process for HBO Max.



