Coronavirus outbreak shakes Japan in Chinese tourism boom

But after two visitors from Wuhan, the epicenter of the new outbreak, were hospitalized in Japan for coronavirus infections during the past week, the nerves got nervous.

This month, the owner of a store in Hakone, a popular hot spring tourist resort, posted a sign that said: "The Chinese are not allowed to enter the store." A photo of it was widely shared on social networks in both Japan and China, and some began to wonder if the new coronavirus would amplify an anti-Chinese undercurrent that persists in Japan.

Others applauded the store owner's movement, saying that Chinese tourists often exhibited "bad manners," a common theme in online complaints and news reports.

Masanari Iida, a former candidate for public office in Kanagawa Prefecture, argued on Twitter that the owner was acting in "self-defense."

"I don't understand why this is a problem,quot; Mr. Iida wrote. "The store has the right to choose its customers."

Fears have skyrocketed in Asia when China reported that the virus has caused at least 26 deaths and has made more than 800 people sick. The Chinese government has put a dozen cities in the central part of the country in a travel block, effectively cornering 35 million residents.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday that Japan will increase efforts to quarantine visitors who showed symptoms of the coronavirus. The government also recommended that Japanese citizens refrain from visiting Wuhan for "unnecessary or non-urgent travel."