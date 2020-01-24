Coronavirus outbreak shakes Japan in Chinese tourism boom

TOKYO – Just when Japan and China have been taking tentative steps to overcome old animosities, a rapidly spreading virus threatens to separate them.
A deadly coronavirus outbreak in China, which has generated fears of a pandemic in Asia, is raising concerns in Japan that public sentiment could be damaged as Chinese citizens have become an increasingly visible part of the daily life.
It is unlikely that the virus alarm will damage formal government relations. After years of growing tensions over history and territory, the two largest Asian economies have approached, and Japan plans a state visit for the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, this spring.
But with the start of the Lunar New Year's weekend vacation that marks the beginning of one of the busiest travel seasons for Chinese tourists, some Japanese say they can't help looking at Chinese visitors cautiously. It is an opinion shared in many Asian countries that have experienced an influx of Chinese tourists, and their money, in recent years.
"I am worried about the spread of the epidemic here," said Naho Imajima, 34, who works in a tobacco shop in the Kabukicho entertainment district in Tokyo, which is popular with Chinese visitors. "Even people who cough, most do not wear masks. It could be a cold, but I never know. I get nervous when a foreign tourist passes by and is coughing."
Chinese travelers have boosted a tourist boom in Japan, which has quadrupled in the past five years to more than 9.5 million annually, and now accounts for approximately one third of all foreign visitors. In addition, more Chinese students are enrolling in Japanese universities, and in some cases they constitute a majority in postgraduate programs.
Many stores and restaurants in Japan now serve Chinese travelers, post posters in Chinese and accept payment systems from China such as Alipay or WeChat Pay.
But after two visitors from Wuhan, the epicenter of the new outbreak, were hospitalized in Japan for coronavirus infections during the past week, the nerves got nervous.
This month, the owner of a store in Hakone, a popular hot spring tourist resort, posted a sign that said: "The Chinese are not allowed to enter the store." A photo of it was widely shared on social networks in both Japan and China, and some began to wonder if the new coronavirus would amplify an anti-Chinese undercurrent that persists in Japan.
Others applauded the store owner's movement, saying that Chinese tourists often exhibited "bad manners," a common theme in online complaints and news reports.
Masanari Iida, a former candidate for public office in Kanagawa Prefecture, argued on Twitter that the owner was acting in "self-defense."
"I don't understand why this is a problem,quot; Mr. Iida wrote. "The store has the right to choose its customers."
Fears have skyrocketed in Asia when China reported that the virus has caused at least 26 deaths and has made more than 800 people sick. The Chinese government has put a dozen cities in the central part of the country in a travel block, effectively cornering 35 million residents.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday that Japan will increase efforts to quarantine visitors who showed symptoms of the coronavirus. The government also recommended that Japanese citizens refrain from visiting Wuhan for "unnecessary or non-urgent travel."
All Nippon Airways canceled all flights to and from Wuhan until February 1. JalPak, a tour package operator owned by Japan Airlines, said 50 customers had canceled trips to China last week due to the news of the virus.
At a cabinet meeting, Abe said he hoped the public would not "worry too much,quot; and act calmly, and asked people to take the same precautions they would take for the common cold, including washing their hands and wearing surgical masks.
With China's tourism as such an important segment of the Japanese economy, some business owners said they did not want the coronavirus to affect the opinions of China's customers.
"When we watch the news, we care a little about the disease, but I can't say & # 39; please don't come & # 39;" said Setsuko Yoshizawa, 70, a shop owner in the Asakusa district in Tokyo , the site of a temple that is often beset by Chinese tourists. “We cannot survive without customers visiting us. I welcome Chinese visitors. "
Japanese public sentiment about China has improved from the minimum seen when the Two countries were involved in an intense territorial dispute over the islands in the East China Sea, but it is not yet terribly high.
According to an annual survey conducted by the headquarters office of Japan, just over 5 percent of respondents in 2014 said they felt "an affinity with China." Last year, the figure was approximately 23 percent.
Komaki Lee, a naturalized Japanese citizen born in China who ran twice unsuccessfully for public office, said he had often experienced discrimination because of his Chinese heritage.
When he was a candidate four years ago and again last year, he said, people disfigured their campaign posters with the words "Go home!" Or they criticized him with similar feelings online or in person.
"Now is the season for many Chinese tourists to visit Japan, and this pandemic is happening," said Lee. "So I think the Japanese will try to avoid the Chinese more, and I think that is when discrimination could get worse."
Even so, the most hostile tensions of anti-Chinese expression in Japan are set back. When Tsuyoshi Iida tried to run for office in Kanagawa last year, his party declined to back him because his leaders said he had repeatedly published hate speech online targeting Chinese and Koreans.
This month, the University of Tokyo He fired an associate professor of artificial intelligence, Shohei Ohsawa, who made anti-Chinese comments on Twitter, even said he would never hire Chinese students at a company he was investigating.
Japanese attitudes about China can be shaped more by criticism of the Chinese government than its people, said Atsushi Kondo, professor of immigration policy studies at Meijo University in Nagoya.
"More people question human rights and democracy about the Chinese government's policy against the Uyghurs or Hong Kong," Kondo said, referring to the detention of the Chinese government of Muslim ethnic minorities in internment camps and their repression of the prodemocratic movement in Hong Kong
"There may be some cases in which some people experience problems due to tourist manners and have bad feelings," Kondo added. "But I don't think the anti-Chinese feeling is growing in general."
Eimi Yamamitsu, Makiko Inoue and Hisako Ueno contributed reports.
%MINIFYHTML8c782bd641e7cc45a7a45d8c85c6c46c15%